Ukraine capital Kyiv under massive Russian attack, mayor issues 'stay in shelter' warning

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was on Saturday rocked by several powerful explosions as authorities warned that the city was under the threat of a missile attack. The Ukrainian Air Force said on social media that drones and missiles were seen across several regions of the country, including the capital. Emergency responders leave the site of an apartment building that was hit by a Russian drone, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.(REUTERS/File Photo)

The Russian attack came two days before a meeting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said is due to take place between him and Donald Trump in the US to finalise the details of an agreement aimed at ending the nearly four year-long war between Russia and Ukraine.

Kyiv under Russian attack

In a post on Telegram, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said, “Explosions in the capital. Air defence forces are operating. Stay in shelters.”

Reports from AFP and Reuters, quoting eyewitnesses, said several loud explosions were heard, some accompanied by bright flashes that turned the horizon orange. Air defences were active in the city, and unofficial Telegram channels also reported blasts, they added.

Cruise and ballistic missiles were also being deployed in the city, a military Telegram channel reportedly said.

Ukraine peace deal

The attack comes ahead of Zelensky's visit to Florida to meet and discuss with Trump the new 20-point peace plan that seeks to end the war with Russia.

Sunday’s meeting to discuss new peace proposals comes as Trump steps up efforts to broker a deal on Europe’s worst conflict since World War II, which has killed tens of thousands since February 2022.

Meanwhile, Russia has accused Zelensky and his EU backers of trying to “torpedo” a US-brokered plan to stop the fighting.

Russia's deputy foreign minister said on national television, “Our ability to make the final push and reach an agreement will depend on our own work and the political will of the other party.”

“Especially in a context where Kyiv and its sponsors, notably within the European Union, who are not in favour of an agreement, have stepped up efforts to torpedo it,” he added.

With inputs from agencies