Ukraine photojournalist was killed ‘in cold blood by Russian forces’: Report
- Levin's body was found with that of his friend, soldier Oleksiy Chernyshov, on April 1 in a forest on the edge of Moschchun, a village about 20 kilometres (12 miles) outside Kyiv.
Russian soldiers killed Ukrainian photojournalist Maks Levin in March, possibly after having tortured him, media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in an investigation published Wednesday.
They reached their conclusions after sending a team to Ukraine to investigate Levin's death.
RSF told AFP it would file a complaint specifically related to Levin's killing with the International Criminal Court in The Hague -- its sixth such complaint related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Levin's body was found with that of his friend, soldier Oleksiy Chernyshov, on April 1 in a forest on the edge of Moschchun, a village about 20 kilometres (12 miles) outside Kyiv.
They had been missing since March 13 after Levin embedded with Ukrainian soldiers in an area that was experiencing heavy fighting.
Paris-based RSF sent investigators from late May to June, among them photographer Patrick Chauvel, who had worked with Levin in the Donbas region in February.
"The evidence gathered by RSF indicates that the Ukrainian photo-journalist Maks Levin and the friend who was with him were executed in cold blood by Russian forces, probably after being interrogated and tortured, on the day they went missing," the report stated.
Investigators recovered bullets from the scene they say are commonly used by the Russian army.
Other items such as food packaging, cutlery, cigarette packets and instructions for the use of rockets, also suggested a Russian presence.
The report offers two possible scenarios.
First, that Levin and his friend, whose body was burned, were shot after being spotted by Russian soldiers.
Second, that they were intercepted in their car and interrogated or even tortured separately -- perhaps burned alive in the case of Chernyshov -- before being shot.
RSF has handed the material evidence and photos from the scene to Ukrainian authorities.
Levin is one of eight journalists killed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to RSF's tally.
-
Maha crisis: BJP's Bagga files plaint against CM Thackeray for ‘flouting’ Covid
The political situation remains tense in Maharashtra, especially after rebel Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde in fresh demands Wednesday, stated that the MVA front is “unnatural” and for the sake of the western state, Sena must exit the alliance that it shares with the Congress party and the NCP.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
-
4 Indians to play for Leicestershire in warm-up match ahead of England Test
Four players from the Indian camp will be playing for Leicestershire County Cricket Club during their warm-up match ahead of India's Test match against England. The warm-up game starts on Wednesday at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire's home ground that has served as India's training base for the past week.
-
ATP finally gives in, off-court coaching to get a trial
It was by far the most dramatic sequence of events at this Australian Open, involving a bout of rage, then a sting and finally the sanction. During the second set of his semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev sat on his chair and yelled animatedly to the chair umpire while repeatedly asking—among other sentences and name-calling—this question: “Can his father talk every point?”
-
Prez polls: Naveen Patnaik urges Odisha MLAs across parties to back Murmu
Soon after BJP national president JP Nadda announced Droupadi Murmu's name on Tuesday as the NDA's pick for the forthcoming presidential elections, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated his fellow citizen. Patnaik said he was “delighted” when Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Murmu’s candidature with him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics