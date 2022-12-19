Home / World News / Ukraine restores energy facilities for further three million people after latest Russian attacks

Ukraine restores energy facilities for further three million people after latest Russian attacks

Published on Dec 19, 2022 06:48 AM IST

Russia fired scores of missiles on Ukraine's power grid last Friday, killing at least three people and damaging nine energy facilities.

A view shows a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Power has been restored to three million more Ukrainians after the latest Russian attacks on infrastructure, bringing the total to nine million after two days, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

"Electricity supplies have been restored to a further three million Ukrainians," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Plus six million yesterday. That means after the terrorist strikes on Friday, we have results already for nine million of our people."

