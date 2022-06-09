Ukraine war: Putin says 'Made in Russia' no remedy for sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that producing goods locally to circumvent Western sanctions over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine was not a cure-all and that Russia is looking for new trading partners.
Western nations slapped debilitating sanctions on Russia after the start of the Ukraine campaign in February, including import and export restrictions that have snarled supply chains.
"The substitution of imports is not a panacea," Putin told a group of young entrepreneurs who complained of a lack of hitherto imported goods in their quest to develop vaccines.
"We are not trying to completely replace imports," Putin said.
Russia "must collaborate with those it is possible to collaborate with".
"But for critically important technologies, we have to have our own know-how," he said. "We are developing them."
Russian authorities in April said they had built three factories in Moscow to produce medicines to make up for the import ban.
Russia's pharmaceutical industry is heavily dependent on imports.
-
UN nuclear watchdog: Iran removing 27 surveillance cameras
Iran's decision comes as the IAEA's board censured Tehran over what the agency calls the Islamic Republic's failure to provide “credible information” over man-made nuclear material found at three undeclared sites in the country.
-
Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Germany's Berlin: Report
The Bild daily cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."
-
1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Germany's Berlin
The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said. Six people sustained life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel. Police said more than a dozen people were injured.
-
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.
-
London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports
The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics