UN rights chief deplores 'systematic exclusion' of Afghanistan women

The U.N. humans rights chief Volker Türk said on Friday that Afghan women and girls are being systematically excluded from virtually all aspects of life under the Taliban.

Read more: Merit over birthplace: US Congress set to debate this change for Green Cards

"...The continued systematic exclusion of women and girls from virtually all aspects of life is unparalleled in this world," Türk told journalists at a Geneva press briefing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON