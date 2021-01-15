US charges MIT professor with grant fraud over hidden Chinese ties
A professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who specializes in nanotechnology research was arrested on U.S. charges that he failed to disclose his ties to the Chinese government when seeking federal grant money.
Federal prosecutors in Boston on Thursday charged Gang Chen, a Chinese-born mechanical engineer and nanotechnologist, with defrauding the U.S. Department of Energy when seeking grants and failing to disclose a foreign bank account on a tax return.
Following his arrest, the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed search warrants at his home in Cambridge and office at MIT, where he is the director of the MIT Pappalardo Micro/Nano Engineering Laboratory.
Chen was later released on bail. MIT in a statement said it was "deeply distressed" by the arrest. Chen's attorney, Robert Fisher, said the 56-year-old "loves the United States and looks forward to vigorously defending these allegations."
The case is the latest to emerge from a U.S. Justice Department crackdown on Chinese influence within universities amid concerns about spying and intellectual property theft by the Chinese government.
Of the FBI's 5,000 active counter-intelligence investigations, nearly half are China-related, said Joseph Bonavolonta, who oversees the agency's Boston field office.
Prosecutors said Chen was involved in various efforts to promote China's technological and scientific development, including acting as an "overseas expert" for the Chinese government at the request of its New York consulate.
Prosecutors said he received money from various Chinese entities and helped review and assess grant applications for the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NNSFC), which operates similarly to U.S. grant-funding agencies.
But prosecutors said he never disclosed his work for the NNSFC or other Chinese affiliations when he applied for Energy Department grants.
Since 2013, various federal agencies have awarded more than $19 million in grants to fund Chen's research, prosecutors said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia to reopen schools as Covid-19 case tally passes 3.5 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some big US pharmacies will not check ID before administering Covid vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
International Covid-19 vaccine poll shows higher mistrust of Russia, China shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US rioters sought to 'capture and assassinate' lawmakers at Capitol: Prosecutors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal approves AstraZeneca Covid vaccine for emergency use
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Japan seeks mid-February Pfizer vaccine approval, says health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China builds new quarantine center as coronavirus cases rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard holds ballistic missile drill amid tensions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's monetary policy to support 2021 economic recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US retains Lashkar’s terror tag, casts a shadow over Pak’s chances at FATF
- The US State Department decision to continue treating the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba as a terror organisation, an Indian official said, suggests that it is as potent as ever despite cosmetic steps taken by Islamabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PIA plane 'held back' by Malaysian authorities over UK court case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia to announce exit from Open Skies Treaty: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai-based Indian teenager helps recycle 25 tonnes of e-waste
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox