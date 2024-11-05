US election forecast: Simulation model gives edge to Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

According to a simulation model, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris is ahead of her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, in the US presidential election. Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris laughs during a campaign rally in Philadelphia.(Reuters)

A US-based website reports that Kamala Harris emerged victorious in 50.015% of cases out of 80000 simulations it carried out. She didn't win in 39,988 simulations.

Trump won 39,718 times in the simulations.

"Happy Election Day! At exactly midnight on Tuesday, we ran our simulation model for the final time in this election cycle. Out of 80,000 simulations, Kamala Harris won in 40,012 (50.015%) cases. She did not win in 39,988 simulations (49.985%). Of those, 39,718 were outright wins for Donald Trump and the remainder (270 simulations) were exact 269-269 Electoral College ties: these ties are likely to eventually result in Trump wins in the U.S. House of Representatives," reported Silver Bulletin.

According to the website, Kamala Harris is leading Trump by a slim margin. She is projected to receive 48.6 per cent votes, Trump is projected to score 47.6 percent votes.

Harris is ahead in Michigan, Wisconsin, New Mexico, and Minnesota. Trump is ahead in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Florida and Iowa.

Harris was nominated as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age.

If elected president, the 59-year-old Harris would become the first woman in history to become the US President.

Donald Trump is looking for his second term. This is the third consecutive time that he is the Republican presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar said the country's ties with the United States will grow irrespective of the US election results.

“We have seen steady progress in our relationship with the US over the last 5 presidencies, including an earlier Trump presidency. So, when we look at the American election, we are very confident that whatever the verdict, our relationship with the US will only grow,” he said.

With inputs from agencies