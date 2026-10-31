US envoy in Poland urges calm as constitutional tribunal crisis sparks ‘coup’ claims

US Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose, on October 31, urged officials, police and protesters to avoid escalation amid the political crisis regarding Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal. The rival sides have accused each other of undermining democratic institutions.

'US Ambassador Tom Rose called for restraint as protesters gathered outside Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal amid ‘coup’ allegations. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP) (AFP)

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Rose said the confrontation represented an “unprecedented” dispute over the government’s use of state power and the independence of a key constitutional body. He called on all parties to “take a deep breath” and avoid actions that could trigger violence.

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Thousands have gathered outside the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw amid a growing dispute between supporters of Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government and opponents who accused authorities of attempting to weaken the judiciary. Poland's constitutional court in a social media post described the scenario by writing, “All persons participating in these actions are committing the crime of a coup d'etat.”

Also read: Polish President's mid-air U-turn, riot police at court, street protests: Poland's top court crisis deepens

Washington calls for dialogue as Poland faces political tensions

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{{^usCountry}} The United States has closely watched developments in Poland because of the country’s strategic role in Europe. Poland is a key NATO member and a major supporter of Ukraine amid Russia’s war. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The United States has closely watched developments in Poland because of the country’s strategic role in Europe. Poland is a key NATO member and a major supporter of Ukraine amid Russia’s war. {{/usCountry}}

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Rose said Poland’s democratic strength must come from its own citizens and institutions. He called on political leaders to protect the rule of law and avoid actions that could damage public trust.

“Both sides offer sharply different accounts of what happened and why. Whatever the facts ultimately establish, thousands gathering outside the Tribunal make an already dangerous situation more combustible. The last thing Poland needs is a confrontation that spirals into something far worse,” Rose wrote.

He further added, “America is on Poland’s side. It is not our place to judge or interfere in its internal affairs. Our concern is for the stability, security, and democratic future of a country we are proud to call our friend and ally.”

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“Poland has come too far and accomplished too much to let political differences, no matter how strongly felt, put any of that at risk,” Rose wrote.

Also read: Poland opposition accuses Tusk government of 'coup' as police surround top court

Government and opposition clash over tribunal authority

The crisis centres on a dispute over Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, one of the country’s highest judicial bodies. The tribunal has been at the centre of years of political conflict involving judicial reforms, appointments and questions over institutional independence.

Supporters of Tusk’s government argue that previous changes made under the former conservative Law and Justice (PiS) government weakened judicial independence. They said that reforms are needed to restore confidence in state institutions and align Poland with European Union standards.

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Opponents accused the government of using state power to remove judges and challenge institutions that do not support its agenda. They argue that actions against the tribunal threaten constitutional checks and balances.

The dispute has created a tense atmosphere outside the tribunal, where protestors are gathered. Rose warned that large crowds could make an already sensitive situation more dangerous.

“Thousands gathering outside the Tribunal make an already dangerous situation more combustible,” Rose said. He urged government officials, law enforcement and protesters to avoid any action that could “provoke violence or further escalation.”

Deep Dive Why did the Constitutional Tribunal crisis in Poland escalate? Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska suspended Tribunal President Bogdan Święczkowski and his deputy for one month, citing alleged misconduct and the blocking of legally appointed magistrates. Police then surrounded the Tribunal after a request citing safety concerns. Why are Polish officials accusing each other of a coup? The Tribunal said Korwin-Piotrowska lacked authority to speak for the court and accused those involved of committing a coup. Critics of the government, meanwhile, described its actions around the Tribunal as an unlawful use of state power. What did US Ambassador Tom Rose urge during Poland's Tribunal crisis? Rose urged officials, police and protesters to avoid escalation and violence. He called the dispute over state power and the Tribunal's independence unprecedented and asked all sides to “take a deep breath.”

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(This story is being updated)