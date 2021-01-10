US intelligence agencies have less than 6 months to reveal details on UFOs
A unique 180-day countdown for US intelligence agencies started in December when President Donald Trump signed a massive $2.3 trillion Covid-19 relief and government spending bill into law. The Intelligence Authorisation Act for Fiscal Year 2021 was a part of the spending bill under which the Senate intelligence committee directed the intelligence agencies to submit a report on “unidentified aerial phenomena” within 180 days.
The Senate intelligence committee's directive came into force months after the department of defence released three declassified videos that showed US Navy pilots encountering what appears to be unidentified flying objects (UFOs). Following the declassification of videos, the US Navy released seven incident reports in May 2020 on the series of encounters between Navy pilots and “unidentified aerial phenomena”.
According to the first incident report, a white-coloured aircraft was spotted in 2013 which was approximately the size and shape of a “drone or missile” and left a visible exhaust trail. Another report from 2014 detailed the encounter in which the aircraft appeared to be “approximately the size of a suitcase”, and was silver in colour. The report highlighted that the pilot was able to pass within 1,000 feet of the unknown aircraft but couldn’t identify it.
Read | Mysterious monolith found in US Desert draws wild theories about aliens, UFOs
A former senator from Nevada, Harry Reid, had then hailed the declassification of videos and called on the authorities to take a serious look at any potential national security implications. Taking to Twitter, Reid said that that the footage only “scratches the surface of research and materials available”. The director of National Intelligence and the secretary of defence now have less than six months to tell the Congressional intelligence and armed services committees what they know about UFOs.
According to the Senate intelligence committee's directive, the report must contain detailed analyses of UFO data as well as intel inputs from the Office of Naval Intelligence, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The committee has directed the federal agencies to identify potential national security threats posed by UFOs and to assess the possibility of an adversary nation behind such activities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poll says China's export growth seen slowing in December; imports steady
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid tight security
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bans on Parler and Trump show Big Tech’s power over web conversation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France should consider closing borders with UK: epidemiologist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK ramps up Covid-19 vaccinations as it faces 'worst weeks' of pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Washington mayor asks for increased security around Joe Biden's inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conservative website Parler forced offline: Web trackers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden faces challenge in guiding America past Trump era
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US plans to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President-elect Joe Biden pushes for USD 2000 'stimulus check' for Americans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EXPLAINER: Why Indonesia's plane safety record is a concern
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO experts to visit to probe virus origins on Thursday, says China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats give Mike Pence 24 hours to oust Donald Trump as US President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane's black boxes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iranian cleric calls on Imran Khan to end killings of Pakistan's minorities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox