US-Iran war LIVE: ‘They’re talking politely', says Trump on Iran as he rules out military action

"Iran militarily is effectively over," Trump said. “We're just keeping it the status quo,” he told reporters in the White House briefing room after meeting earlier in the day with Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

In a post on social media shortly before speaking to reporters, Trump once again asserted that Middle East allies - Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and others - "would prefer the status quo." Minutes later, in his exchange with reporters, he sought to assure war-weary Americans that there was "positive momentum" and that he saw a "good chance" that the war "could get ended."

"They're talking to us, and they're talking very politely, And we'll see what happens," Trump said. He added, "The military action doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing, but we're locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason that changes."

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has issued directives on ending the state of “neither war nor peace” with the US.

Pezeshkian also signalled Tehran’s willingness to engage in diplomatic talks, while making it clear that Iran will not bow to external pressure. He maintained that any dialogue must be conducted on fair and equal footing, without coercion, Iranian news agency ISNA reported.