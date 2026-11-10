US-Iran war LIVE: ‘They’re talking politely', says Trump on Iran as he rules out military action
US-Iran war LIVE: In a post on social media shortly before speaking to reporters, Trump once again asserted that Middle East allies - Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and others - "would prefer the status quo."
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Monday ruled out a possibility of a military action on Iran, suggesting that – at least for now – he's not prepared to resume the bombardment that caused reverberations across the global economy....Read More
"Iran militarily is effectively over," Trump said. “We're just keeping it the status quo,” he told reporters in the White House briefing room after meeting earlier in the day with Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.
In a post on social media shortly before speaking to reporters, Trump once again asserted that Middle East allies - Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and others - "would prefer the status quo." Minutes later, in his exchange with reporters, he sought to assure war-weary Americans that there was "positive momentum" and that he saw a "good chance" that the war "could get ended."
"They're talking to us, and they're talking very politely, And we'll see what happens," Trump said. He added, "The military action doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing, but we're locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason that changes."
Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has issued directives on ending the state of “neither war nor peace” with the US.
Pezeshkian also signalled Tehran’s willingness to engage in diplomatic talks, while making it clear that Iran will not bow to external pressure. He maintained that any dialogue must be conducted on fair and equal footing, without coercion, Iranian news agency ISNA reported.
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- 10 Nov 2026, 08:51:07 AM IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Oil falls as Trump downplays prospect of escalation with Iran
US-Iran war LIVE: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, adding to the previous day's losses after US President Donald Trump downplayed the need for military action against Iran "at this point", easing fears of sustained supply disruptions in the Middle East.
Brent crude futures declined 70 cents, or 0.75%, to $91.88 a barrel by 0246 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 78 cents, or 0.90%, to $86.07 a barrel. Both benchmarks had fallen 1% earlier in the session.
Brent settled down 5.85% in the previous session after sliding to its lowest since August 31.
-Reuters
- 10 Nov 2026, 08:24:55 AM IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran war was 'necessary,' says Pete Hegseth
US-Iran war LIVE: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told the Associated Press on Monday that he agrees with Trump's assessment that despite the costs in the US midterms, he would "do it again." Hegseth said, "It doesn’t have to be necessarily popular, but it can be necessary."
Hegseth's comments echoed that of Marco Rubio's on Sunday afternoon before he departed for the G7 meeting in France.
“He addressed it even though oftentimes the right thing to do for the country — confronting difficult challenges for the security of our country — doing it isn’t necessarily popular, but necessary,” Rubio said
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- 10 Nov 2026, 08:09:46 AM IST
US-Iran war LIVE: ‘They’re talking politely', says Trump on Iran as he rules out military action
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that Iran was talking “very politely” and ruled out military action.
"They're talking to us, and they're talking very politely, And we'll see what happens," Trump said. He added, "The military action doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing, but we're locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason that changes."
- 10 Nov 2026, 08:07:44 AM IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says Iran war is 'militarily effectively over'
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump told the press after the meeting with Qatar's PM Sheikh Mohammed that the Iran war is “militarily effectively over.”
"Iran militarily is effectively over," Trump said. “We're just keeping it the status quo,” he told reporters on Monday.
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- 10 Nov 2026, 07:43:45 AM IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Mojtaba Khamenei issues directive on ending war with US
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has issued directives on ending the state of “neither war nor peace” with the US.
Pezeshkian also signalled Tehran’s willingness to engage in diplomatic talks, while making it clear that Iran will not bow to external pressure. He maintained that any dialogue must be conducted on fair and equal footing, without coercion, Iranian news agency ISNA reported.
- 10 Nov 2026, 07:26:29 AM IST
US-Iran war LIVE: ‘He’s won two wars', says Trump on Hegseth amid calls for his impeachment
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump came out in support of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth amid calls for his impeachment, arguing that Hegseth should not be targeted over recent military operations.
Trump also claimed that Hegseth had won two wars.
"Pete Hegseth won two wars. 'Oh, let's impeach him!' What about impeaching the people who ran the Vietnam War? What about impeaching those who ran Iraq, Afghanistan, and all of these other wars where thousands of lives have been lost? We lost 18 people. Eighteen. They lost 65,000 in Vietnam. We're in there for seven months; they were in there for 21 years," Trump told reporters on Monday, news agency ANI reported.
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- 10 Nov 2026, 06:50:21 AM IST
US-Iran war LIVE: ‘They’re talking politely', says Trump on Iran, rules out military action
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Monday said he believes the war in Iran "militarily is effectively over," suggesting that -- at least for now -- he's not prepared to resume the bombardment that caused reverberations across the global economy.
The president made a surprise visit to the White House briefing room after meeting earlier in the day with Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.
"Iran militarily is effectively over," Trump said. "We're just keeping it the status quo."