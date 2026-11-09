US-Iran war LIVE: Iran’s Araghchi slams Trump, says Americans are ‘disgusted with Israel’, tired of its ‘forever wars’

Rubio to meet G7 ministers in Paris

US secretary of state Marco Rubio has said negotiations with Iran are not close to a breakthrough, despite continued efforts to find a diplomatic solution. Rubio is in Paris for a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers, where discussions are expected to focus on the Iran conflict and Russia's war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters in Florida before leaving for the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris, Rubio said the Trump administration remained open to diplomacy. However, he criticised Tehran's demands, describing them as unacceptable and, in some cases, "outrageous and ridiculous, and really not realistic".

Trump says fresh strikes on Iran ‘unlikely’

Trump has indicated that he is unlikely to order further military strikes against Iran if negotiations make progress and result in what he considers a strong agreement.

In a phone interview with CNN on Sunday, Trump said it would be "highly unlikely" that military action would be necessary if an agreement could be reached.

But he also warned that Washington had identified additional infrastructure targets in Iran, including 38 bridges, that could be hit if military operations resume.

Asked in an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes whether he planned to escalate military operations against Iran, Trump said: "Well I'm not looking to. I don't think there's any reason to."

US launches Task Force Iron Gate to restrict Iran's trade routes

Last week, the US has launched a new military task force, called Task Force Iron Gate, to restrict Iran's movement of weapons technology and other sanctioned goods across its land borders and through the Caspian Sea.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the initiative would expand the existing naval blockade by targeting the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technology, sanctioned materials and illegal revenue streams, as per CBS news.

Netanyahu rival Gadi Eisenkot gets first chance to form Israel's next government

Israeli opposition leader and former military chief Gadi Eisenkot has been given the first opportunity to form the country's next government after the October 27 election failed to produce a clear parliamentary majority. President Isaac Herzog formally tasked Eisenkot with forming a government on Sunday. He has 28 days to secure the necessary support, with a possible 14-day extension.

Eisenkot's options include forming a broad national unity government, seeking support from Arab-led parties or negotiating with ultra-Orthodox political groups. The task is complicated by the fact that Netanyahu's Likud remains the largest individual party, while neither political bloc has secured a clear majority. If Eisenkot fails, Netanyahu could get another opportunity to form a government, potentially followed by fresh elections.

Israel preparing for possible renewed military operations in Lebanon

The Israeli military is preparing for a possible resumption of its offensive in Lebanon if the conflict with Iran escalates again, according to a report by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth. The preparations reportedly include strengthening military positions along the Lebanese border and updating operational plans ahead of winter.