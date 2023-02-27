Home / World News / US man arrested for dumping water on brother over key a piece of pie

US man arrested for dumping water on brother over key a piece of pie

Updated on Feb 27, 2023

An argument ensued between Powelson and his elder brother after he ate a piece of pie that his elder brother had been saving for later.

By Kanishka Singharia

A 64-year-old man in US's Florida could face jail time for 30 years for allegedly dumping two glasses of water on his brother during an argument over a pie. David Sherman Powelson was arrested on Wednesday and charged one count of first-degree felony aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older. A person convicted of this charge could face up to 30 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The charge has a “minimum term of imprisonment of three years” if convicted, Local 12 reported.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said they responded to a 911 call about a “physical domestic dispute” around 8:30 pm [local time]. “The victim became upset and an argument ensued,” police said. “While sitting in the chair, David [Powelson] emptied two large glasses of water on the victim. The victim feared [Powelson’s] aggressive behaviour would lead to him being physically harmed and or killed," police said.

Powelson said the pie was left in the refrigerator for days and ate it, which started the argument. ''Powelson was near the kitchen and decided to fill up a large glass full of water and dump it on the victim's head to ‘cool him down. Powelson proceeded to fill up another glass and dumped it on the victim in the living room,'' police added.

Police arrested Powelson, but said that the victim “did not suffer any injuries during the altercation” because “only water was thrown on the victim.”

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

united states florida
