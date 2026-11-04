Bucking the weight of history: A night of firsts in US midterms

The results of the 2026 US midterm elections were marked by a string of historic breakthroughs, as candidates on Wednesday broke through social and political barriers to achieve milestones that had long eluded the country’s politics.

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms addresses supporters as she celebrates winning Georgia's race for governor and becoming the first Black woman elected governor of a US state, during an election night rally for the US midterm elections in Atlanta, Georgia, US, November 3, 2026. REUTERS/Taylor Edgerton (REUTERS)

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Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor in US history, while Democrat Gina Hinojosa is set to become Texas’s first Latina governor. Democrat Chris Pappas won the Senate race in New Hampshire, becoming the first openly gay man elected to the chamber.

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Here is a look at the trailblazers who made history.

First woman Black governor

In the southern state of Georgia, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won the race for governor, making her the first Black woman elected to the top office in any US state.

A former Atlanta mayor, Bottoms defeated billionaire health care executive Rick Jackson, a win that returned the governor's office to Democrats after more than two decades of Republican control.

Her victory came against the backdrop of a staggering campaign spending deficit driven by the billionaire Jackson tapping more than $200 million of his own fortune, the Associated Press reported. She became the first Democrat to prevail in a Georgia governor’s race since 1998.

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Deep Dive What historic milestones were achieved in the 2026 US midterm elections? Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor of a US state, Gina Hinojosa was set to become Texas’s first Latina governor, and Chris Pappas became the first openly gay man elected to the US Senate. How did Keisha Lance Bottoms make history in Georgia? Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor of any US state and Georgia’s first governor of color. Her victory also returned the state’s governorship to Democrats for the first time since 1998. Why was Chris Pappas’s Senate victory historic? The New Hampshire Democrat became the first openly gay man elected to the US Senate. He defeated former Senator John E. Sununu.

{{^usCountry}} During the election campaign, Bottoms stressed her plans to improve an uneven economy and counter President Donald Trump’s administration in Washington. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the election campaign, Bottoms stressed her plans to improve an uneven economy and counter President Donald Trump’s administration in Washington. {{/usCountry}}

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“No matter who you voted for tonight, I will be a governor for all of Georgia,” she said on polling day on Tuesday. “Georgia, we sent a message loud and clear that we want a leader who will put Georgia first and who will stand up to all the chaos coming out of Washington, DC.”

First Muslim senator

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won the US Senate representing Michigan, defeating Republican Mike Rogers and becoming the country's first Muslim senator. A former public health official, he will succeed Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, who is retiring.

Trump earlier called him “dangerously radical", “too extreme” and referred to him as “Mohammed”, sparking sharp criticisms from El-Sayed’s supporters.

First openly gay man in Senate

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New Hampshire Democrat Chris Pappas won his Senate race, making him the first openly gay senator. He defeated former US Senator John E. Sununu, keeping a critical open Senate seat in the hands of Democrats as they regained control of the chamber.

Pappas said his win was a “victory for Team New Hampshire over the broken status quo.” “Tonight’s results are a wake-up call for corporate special interests and billionaires who have been rigging the economy, for the cowards in Congress who have enabled health care cuts, tariffs and war, and for the incompetent president who can’t even be bothered to care how people are being hurt,” he said.

The 46-year-old grew up working in his family’s Manchester restaurant, which opened in 1917 and claims to have invented chicken tenders. After completing college, he served as a state lawmaker, county treasurer and state executive councilor before being elected to Congress.

First Latina governor in Texas

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Democrat Gina Hinojosa is set to become the first Latina governor of Texas, after defeating Republican Greg Abbott, who was seeking a fourth term. The 52-year-old state House member from Austin is the first Democrat to win a governor’s race in the state since 1990.

An attorney and a state lawmaker, she is part of a new generation of Democrats who are seeking to attract independents and voters disillusioned by Trump's unpopular war in the Middle East and skyrocketing prices for gas and everyday goods, AFP reported.

Kansas’ first Democrat senator in 94 years

Adam Hamilton won the US Senate race in Kansas, ousting Trump-backed Republican Roger Marshall to become the state’s first Democrat elected senator in 94 years and helping Democrats cement control of the chamber.

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The 62-year-old pastor of the country’s largest United Methodist congregation campaigned on affordability and bipartisanship, calling himself an “independent-minded Democrat” and rejecting Republican portrayals of him as far left.

In electing him, "the people in Kansas, Republicans, Democrats and independents, were saying, what's happening in Washington is not okay," Hamilton said in his victory speech.

First Native American female governor

Democrat Deb Haaland reveled in her history-making moment of becoming the first Native American female governor in the country’s history. Haaland was declared the winner over Republican Gregg Hull, a former mayor, to lead New Mexico.

“Tonight, in our nation's 250th year, I stand before you as the first Native American woman elected governor in US history,” she said at a victory celebration.

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