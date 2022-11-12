Donald Trump boasts Republicans won because of him. Then, a lament

Former US president Donald Trump said that he was disappointed as he is not receiving enough "congratulations or praise" for his "great success" following the midterm elections in the country. Even though the party was predicted to benefit from a massive “red wave” it failed to materialise this week as Democrats performed better than expectations.

Control of the US congress remained up in the air but Donald Trump touted the Republican gains as a personal victory as he is expected to announce his 2024 presidential bid.

Read more: I apologize: Joe Biden on US pullout from Paris accord under Donald Trump

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Donald Trump said he was unfairly receiving more criticism than praise.

"I had such great success on Endorsements, perhaps success like no one has had before, both for Republican Nominations and the General Election itself, and I continue to get Fake News, RINO, and Radical Left criticism, but seldom congratulations or praise," Donald Trump wrote.

"That's the way it is, and that's the way it will always be!" he added.

Read more:

Through the week, Donald Trump said in several posts that most of the candidates he endorsed had won their elections. The former president also suggested, without evidence, that there had been massive fraud during the midterm elections owing to which some of the Republicans he had endorsed lost.

US media also reported that Donald Trump has been warned against following through on a plan to announce a 2024 presidential run next week, as many argued that reelected Florida governor Ron DeSantis has a better chance of winning back the White House for Republicans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON