Wall of liars and deniers: US artwork is compiling the biggest election lies

The Wall of Liars and Deniers- a successor to another wall of Donald Trump lies- shows every 'lie' told by the former US president. Artist Phil Buehler recently installed the wall which is centered around Donald Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

The wall shows tens of thousands of lies Donald Trump has made since being elected president, the artist told The Guardian.

“It’s really corrosive on our democratic system, that people stop believing in free and fair elections. It’s truly a danger to our democracy," Phil Buehler said.

Phil Buehler's earlier project was called the Wall of Lies which documented some 30,000 lies Donald Trump told while in office.

“We set up to do a live radio broadcast on the street as people came up to the wall. This old guy comes up, leans over, says ‘who’s in charge here?’ It was Chuck Schumer! I look around, there’s all these black cars and Secret Service around. He was looking for his own name, certain that it must be there somewhere," Phil Buehler said.

Americans are voting in the midterm elections which will determine who controls the US Congress- composed of the House of Representatives and the Senate. As of now, both are controlled by US president Joe Biden's Democrat party but the Republicans are predicted to take the House of Representatives as Donald Trump backs most of the candidates.

Donald Trump could also launch his 2024 presidential bid after the election results.

