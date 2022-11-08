Donald Trump's prediction for Republicans as he casts vote in midterm polls

Former US president Donald Trump case his vote as the midterm elections are underway. Donald Trump was seen in Palm Beach, Florida, alongside his wife Melania Trump. As he stopped to speak to the reporters, Donald Trump said that he expected a "very big night" for the Republicans and that it would be "very exciting to watch".

Asked about his message for undecided voters, Donald Trump said, "You have to make up your mind, you have to go out and vote."

“This is going to be a very important election and hopefully the right thing will happen,” Donald Trump said.

When asked what the Republicans would focus on, Donald Trump said the key issues would be crime and keeping taxes low.

On announcing his 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump did not say anything. Donald Trump has been at the forefront of the Republicans' midterms campaign. A victory for the Republicans would be seen as a win for Trumpism - making a comeback for the former president ever more likely.

Ahead of the elections, Donald Trump said that he will be making a “big announcement” next week as heis expected to throw the gauntlet in the 2024 race for the White House.

"Not to detract from tomorrow's very important, even critical election... I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," Donald Trump said.

