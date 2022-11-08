US midterm elections: Is Joe Biden ‘unpopular’?

US is voting in key midterm elections that come in the middle of president Joe Biden's four-year term. The vote is a referendum on Joe Biden's term so far but it comes at a time when Joe Biden's approval rating is at a record low- a major concern for Democrats who are hoping to continue their control over the US Congress.

Read more: Three possible results for US midterm polls and their impact on the world

Joe Biden's approval rating is the lowest of any president ahead of their first midterm elections, sitting at 40%. While almost all presidents before him have seen a loss of support within their first two years, his rating being lower than his recent predecessors shows a sense of dissatisfaction in Americans.

One of the major contributors of the low approval ratings could be the US economy. US economy continues to deal with the aftermath of the pandemic and a spike in gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine- as many countries are.

Read more: 'Big slowdown' in Twitter responding to US midterm polls misinformation: Report

On the approval ratings, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki had also cited the same reasons.

"People are fatigued across the country. It's impacting how they live, how they work. There are worries about their kids, their ability to experience joyful things in life like concerts and going to restaurants and seeing friends," she said.

Read more: Why Ukraine is nervous about US midterm elections amid Russian invasion

Joe Biden has also seen slipping support among young voters who are angry about inaction on climate change, healthcare and student debt, CNN reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON