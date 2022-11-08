Three possible results for US midterm polls and their impact on the world

Americans are voting in crucial midterm elections which could have implications for the country as well as the world. As polls suggest that Republicans could witness a successful result following the US midterm elections, it could impact the US and the world in a significant way.

Not only, former US president Donald Trump could announce his presidential bid for 2024, the results could also have an impact on US aid to Ukraine amid Russian invasion.

Here are three scenarios of the US midterm elections and how they will impact the country and the world:

Democrats hold the Senate but Republicans take the House of Representatives: For Joe Biden and his Democrat party this could mean a flurry of House-driven investigations. Republicans could also attempt to impeach US president Joe Biden, some US media reports have suggested. This scenario could result in some changes in US aid for Ukraine amid Russian invasion as the Republican party could wish to spend and support Ukraine less. Republicans take both the House of Representatives and the Senate: Joe Biden's power could be reduced in such a case as he would be blocked at every turn - even issues where there was bipartisan co-operation. Internationally, the support for Ukraine could be a major issue again in such a scenario. Democrats hold both House of Representatives and the Senate: This would mean that Joe Biden would be able to continue with his plans and will be strengthened. Internationally, there would be no changes in such a case.

