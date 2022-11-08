Why US midterm elections 2022 are Joe Biden's presidential progress report

While the US midterm elections do not get as much attention as the presidential election, they are a key to shaping the second half of a president's four-year term in office- this time Joe Biden. Truly Joe Biden’s presidential progress report, the elections are taking place midway through his time in office as Americans vote to say if they are happy with his leadership or not.

As America decides whether Joe Biden's Democrat party should continue to control the Congress or not, the US president must be a tad worried as if he does not perform well in the polls, he might not be able to push forward on his agenda in the next two years.

Amid concerns over inflation and crime, thirty-five Senate seats and all 435 House of Representatives seats are on the ballot. Joe Biden is aware of what is at stake in these elections as despite one of the strongest job markets, rising prices have left voters dissatisfied.

A Republican-controlled House would be able to block bills addressing Democrat's priorities such as abortion rights and climate change and a Republican Senate, meanwhile, would hold sway over Biden's judicial nominations, including any Supreme Court vacancy.

The result of the midterm elections could be grim for Joe Biden and a victory for Donald Trump who is backing most of the Republican candidates and is eyeing a White House return.

