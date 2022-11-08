LIVE Updates: US votes in crucial midterm elections- a referendum on Joe Biden
US Midterm Elections: For Joe Biden, the elections are crucial as losing either chamber would make the next two years very difficult for him.
It's election day in the US as Americans are set to vote in the midterms which will determine who controls the US Congress- composed of the House of Representatives and the Senate. As of now, both are controlled by US president Joe Biden's Democrats but the Republicans are predicted to take the House of Representatives. The Senate battle is still too close to call, polls have suggested.
For Joe Biden, the elections are crucial as losing either chamber would make the next two years very difficult for him as Republicans could attempt to block legislation that the Democrats wish to bring. The elections are crucial for former US president Donald Trump as he said in his final rally that he will make a big announcement next week- suggesting running for president again in 2024.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Nov 08, 2022 05:44 PM IST
US midterm elections 2022: Why US midterm elections 2022 are Joe Biden's presidential progress report
While the US midterm elections do not get as much attention as the presidential election, they are a key to shaping the second half of a president's four-year term in office- this time Joe Biden. Truly Joe Biden’s presidential progress report, the elections are taking place midway through his time in office as Americans vote to say if they are happy with his leadership or not. Read more
-
Nov 08, 2022 05:32 PM IST
US midterm elections 2022: What former US president Donald Trump said ahead of the polls
Former US president Donald Trump told a cheering crowd on Monday while campaigning in Ohio that he will make a very big announcement on November 15.
"Not to detract from tomorrow's very important, even critical election... I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," Donald Trump said.
-
Nov 08, 2022 05:20 PM IST
US midterm elections 2022: What US president Joe Biden said ahead of polls
US president Joe Biden, after appearing at a rally in Maryland, said “Our lifetimes are going to be shaped by what happens the next year to three years. It’s going to shape what the next couple decades look like.”
-
Nov 08, 2022 05:08 PM IST
US midterm elections 2022: When will we know the results of US midterm elections?
It seems like it will be a long night and probably days of waiting before it is clear whether Democrats or Republicans will control Congress following the US midterm elections. Here's when we will know the results of US midterm elections
-
Nov 08, 2022 05:00 PM IST
US midterm elections 2022: Three major things that depend on today's polls
The US midterm elections are crucial as today's polls will decide these three important things:
1. Abortion rights
2. Joe Biden's future
3. Whether Trump runs again for US president.
-
Nov 08, 2022 04:49 PM IST
US midterm elections 2022: As polls open, what is early voting
More than 40 million Americans have already cast early ballots ahead of midterm elections today, the US elections project said. Early voting, which is also called advance polling or pre-poll voting, is a voting process by which voters can vote before a scheduled election day. This type of voting can take place remotely through postal voting or in person at designated early voting polling stations. The process is aimed at increasing voter participation and reducing congestion at polling stations on election day.
-
Nov 08, 2022 04:38 PM IST
US midterm elections 2022: Polls open for midterm elections voting
Polls opened in some parts of the US for the midterm elections which are a referendum on US president Joe Biden's presidency as they fall through his term. Many voters have already cast their ballots, with more than 41 million people taking part in early voting.
-
Nov 08, 2022 04:30 PM IST
US midterm elections 2022: What are the key issues in the polls
The big issues for the midterm elections are immigration, crime and the cost of living as well as abortion rights and inflation.
-
Nov 08, 2022 04:16 PM IST
US midterm elections 2022: What is up for grabs in these polls
All of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for election alongside one-third of the Senate in these midterm elections.
-
Nov 08, 2022 04:10 PM IST
US midterm elections 2022: Why are elections being held
The United States is holding its midterm elections for the US Congress which is made up of two parts- the House of Representatives and the Senate. The midterm elections are held every two years- falling in the middle of the president's four year term in office. Controlling the Congress is crucial for any president as the House decides which laws are voted on while the Senate can block or approve them and confirm president's appointments.
-
Nov 08, 2022 04:03 PM IST
US midterm elections 2022: 5 pivotal Senate battlegrounds
The US midterm elections have been seen for much of the year as a likely landslide victory for Republicans, with President Joe Biden's approval ratings slumping amid spiraling inflation, record migrant arrivals and rising violent crime. Read here