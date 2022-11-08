Home / World News / LIVE Updates: US votes in crucial midterm elections- a referendum on Joe Biden
Live

LIVE Updates: US votes in crucial midterm elections- a referendum on Joe Biden

world news
Updated on Nov 08, 2022 05:44 PM IST

US Midterm Elections: For Joe Biden, the elections are crucial as losing either chamber would make the next two years very difficult for him.

US Midterm Election: An attendee's sign reading "Vote" is pictured during a campaign event.
US Midterm Election: An attendee's sign reading "Vote" is pictured during a campaign event.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

It's election day in the US as Americans are set to vote in the midterms which will determine who controls the US Congress- composed of the House of Representatives and the Senate. As of now, both are controlled by US president Joe Biden's Democrats but the Republicans are predicted to take the House of Representatives. The Senate battle is still too close to call, polls have suggested. 

Read more: Why are US midterm elections so important? All you need to know

For Joe Biden, the elections are crucial as losing either chamber would make the next two years very difficult for him as Republicans could attempt to block legislation that the Democrats wish to bring. The elections are crucial for former US president Donald Trump as he said in his final rally that he will make a big announcement next week- suggesting running for president again in 2024. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 08, 2022 05:44 PM IST

    US midterm elections 2022: Why US midterm elections 2022 are Joe Biden's presidential progress report

    While the US midterm elections do not get as much attention as the presidential election, they are a key to shaping the second half of a president's four-year term in office- this time Joe Biden. Truly Joe Biden’s presidential progress report, the elections are taking place midway through his time in office as Americans vote to say if they are happy with his leadership or not. Read more

  • Nov 08, 2022 05:32 PM IST

    US midterm elections 2022: What former US president Donald Trump said ahead of the polls

    Former US president Donald Trump told a cheering crowd on Monday while campaigning in Ohio that he will make a very big announcement on November 15. 

    "Not to detract from tomorrow's very important, even critical election... I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," Donald Trump said. 

  • Nov 08, 2022 05:20 PM IST

    US midterm elections 2022: What US president Joe Biden said ahead of polls

    US president Joe Biden, after appearing at a rally in Maryland, said “Our lifetimes are going to be shaped by what happens the next year to three years. It’s going to shape what the next couple decades look like.”

  • Nov 08, 2022 05:08 PM IST

    US midterm elections 2022: When will we know the results of US midterm elections?

    It seems like it will be a long night and probably days of waiting before it is clear whether Democrats or Republicans will control Congress following the US midterm elections. Here's when we will know the results of US midterm elections

  • Nov 08, 2022 05:00 PM IST

    US midterm elections 2022: Three major things that depend on today's polls

    The US midterm elections are crucial as today's polls will decide these three important things: 

    1. Abortion rights

    2. Joe Biden's future

    3. Whether Trump runs again for US president. 

  • Nov 08, 2022 04:49 PM IST

    US midterm elections 2022: As polls open, what is early voting

    More than 40 million Americans have already cast early ballots ahead of midterm elections today, the US elections project said. Early voting, which is also called advance polling or pre-poll voting, is a voting process by which voters can vote before a scheduled election day. This type of voting can take place remotely through postal voting or in person at designated early voting polling stations. The process is aimed at increasing voter participation and reducing congestion at polling stations on election day.

  • Nov 08, 2022 04:38 PM IST

    US midterm elections 2022: Polls open for midterm elections voting

    Polls opened in some parts of the US for the midterm elections which are a referendum on US president Joe Biden's presidency as they fall through his term. Many voters have already cast their ballots, with more than 41 million people taking part in early voting.

  • Nov 08, 2022 04:30 PM IST

    US midterm elections 2022: What are the key issues in the polls

    The big issues for the midterm elections are immigration, crime and the cost of living as well as abortion rights and inflation.

  • Nov 08, 2022 04:16 PM IST

    US midterm elections 2022: What is up for grabs in these polls

    All of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for election alongside one-third of the Senate in these midterm elections.

  • Nov 08, 2022 04:10 PM IST

    US midterm elections 2022: Why are elections being held 

    The United States is holding its midterm elections for the US Congress which is made up of two parts- the House of Representatives and the Senate. The midterm elections are held every two years- falling in the middle of the president's four year term in office. Controlling the Congress is crucial for any president as the House decides which laws are voted on while the Senate can block or approve them and confirm president's appointments.

  • Nov 08, 2022 04:03 PM IST

    US midterm elections 2022: 5 pivotal Senate battlegrounds

    The US midterm elections have been seen for much of the year as a likely landslide victory for Republicans, with President Joe Biden's approval ratings slumping amid spiraling inflation, record migrant arrivals and rising violent crime. Read here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden us election

Why US midterm elections 2022 are Joe Biden's presidential progress report

world news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 05:29 PM IST

US Midterm Elections 2022: US president Joe Biden must be a tad worried as if he does not perform well in the polls, it could change his remaining two years in office.

US Midterm Elections 2022: US President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally.(AFP)
US Midterm Elections 2022: US President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally.(AFP)

Qatar official calls homosexuality 'damage in the mind' ahead of World Cup

world news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 05:12 PM IST

Some soccer players have raised concerns over the rights of fans travelling to the event, especially LGBT individuals and women, whom rights groups say Qatari laws discriminate against.

Passengers wait to collect their bags and luggage at the baggage belt area inside Hamad International Airport ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament in Doha, Qatar.(REUTERS)
Passengers wait to collect their bags and luggage at the baggage belt area inside Hamad International Airport ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament in Doha, Qatar.(REUTERS)

Democrats or Republicans: When will we know the results of US midterm elections?

world news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 04:57 PM IST

US Midterm Elections 2022: The earliest vote tallies will be skewed by how quickly states count mail ballot.

US Midterm Elections 2022: A sign reading "Vote Here Today" sways in the wind outside a polling station.(AFP)
US Midterm Elections 2022: A sign reading "Vote Here Today" sways in the wind outside a polling station.(AFP)

Over 40 million have cast early ballots in US midterm elections: What it means

world news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 04:35 PM IST

US Midterm Elections 2022: According to the US elections project, as of Monday there have been more than 18.5 early votes cast in-person.

US Midterm Elections: "I Voted" stickers await voters after they cast their vote.(AFP)
US Midterm Elections: "I Voted" stickers await voters after they cast their vote.(AFP)

Chinese citizens clash with Covid workers as caseload goes up countrywide

world news
Updated on Nov 08, 2022 04:12 PM IST

At least seven Covid-19 workers appointed by the government were arrested in Linyi town in Shandong after they beat up local residents who argued against harsh Covid-control measures in their community

A woman (right) wearing a mask shows her health check QR code as she and others line up to get their routine Covid-19 throat swabs at a testing site in Beijing, on Tuesday. (AP)
A woman (right) wearing a mask shows her health check QR code as she and others line up to get their routine Covid-19 throat swabs at a testing site in Beijing, on Tuesday. (AP)

A guide to US midterm elections: Impact, Joe Biden and who might win

world news
Updated on Nov 08, 2022 04:06 PM IST

US Midterm Elections: The midterm elections are held every two years- falling in the middle of the president's four year term in office.

US Midterm Elections: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are seen.(AFP)
US Midterm Elections: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are seen.(AFP)

LIVE Updates: US votes in crucial midterm elections- a referendum on Joe Biden

world news
Updated on Nov 08, 2022 05:44 PM IST

US Midterm Elections: For Joe Biden, the elections are crucial as losing either chamber would make the next two years very difficult for him.

US Midterm Election: An attendee's sign reading "Vote" is pictured during a campaign event.(AFP)
US Midterm Election: An attendee's sign reading "Vote" is pictured during a campaign event.(AFP)

‘Seeing consequences of Ukraine war’: S Jaishankar meets Lavrov in Moscow

world news
Updated on Nov 08, 2022 04:45 PM IST

External affairs minister S Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on Monday. He and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov have already met four times after the Ukraine conflict began in February.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in Moscow, (REUTERS)
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in Moscow, (REUTERS)

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 officially unveiled, will soon launch in India

world news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 03:52 PM IST

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will use the same engine as the 650 Twins. The motorcycle is designed as a cruiser and will be the new flagship for the manufacturer.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor in its Astral variant.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor in its Astral variant.

World is about to reach 8 billion population. UN report gives key highlights

world news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 03:38 PM IST

The UN Population Division estimates that the number of humans on Earth will grow to eight billion on November 15, more than three times higher than the 2.5 billion global headcount in 1950.

People walk through a crowded commercial street in Chennai.(AFP)
People walk through a crowded commercial street in Chennai.(AFP)

Russia, US discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict: Report

world news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 01:51 PM IST

Talks between the two sides on strategic stability have been frozen since Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine on Feb. 24, even as the New START treaty on nuclear arms reduction stays in effect.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.(REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin.(REUTERS)

Donald Trump hints at third prez campaign, to make ‘big announcement’ on Nov 15

world news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 10:17 AM IST

Donald Trump has so far waged two election campaigns for President of the United States. In 2016, Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. In 2020, Trump campaigned for re-election, but lost to current US president Joe Biden.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections, in Dayton, Ohio.(REUTERS)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections, in Dayton, Ohio.(REUTERS)

Twitter layoffs: Pared-down staff now struggling to keep misinformation at bay

world news
Updated on Nov 08, 2022 08:36 AM IST

The developments are causing concern as the US midterm elections culminate on Tuesday. Though millions of Americans have already cast early and absentee ballots, millions more are expected to go to the polls to cast in-person votes.

Elon Musk(AFP)
Elon Musk(AFP)

‘Lifetimes going to be shaped by what happens’: Biden's final appeal on poll eve

world news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 08:31 AM IST

With Republicans well placed to win at least partial control of Congress and Trump hinting at a 2024 White House comeback bid at his own rally late Monday, Democrats braced for the worst.

US President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore and the Democratic Party on the eve of the US midterm elections, at Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, on November 7, 2022. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore and the Democratic Party on the eve of the US midterm elections, at Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, on November 7, 2022. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

Why did Rishi Sunak make a dramatic exit at a COP27 session? Watch

world news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 08:14 AM IST

An aide had come onto the stage, according to Hickman, and whispered something in Sunak's ear. Moments later, another aide came up to him and took him off stage and out of the room.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves COP27 event after being rushed by his aides. (Twitter/@LeoHickman)
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves COP27 event after being rushed by his aides. (Twitter/@LeoHickman)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out