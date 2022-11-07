Explained: What are US midterm elections and how will they impact Joe Biden

The US midterm elections are for Congress which is made up of two parts in the United States- the House of Representatives and the Senate. The midterm elections are held every two years- thus falling into the middle of the president's four year term of office- which is why they are called midterm elections.

In these elections, all seats in the House of Representatives are up for election along with one-third of the Senate. This means all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested.

What is the current composition of the House and the Senate?

The Democratic Party has held majority in both the House and the Senate for the past two years. This has helped president Joe Biden as it is easy to pass the laws he wants. Since, the party is holding the seats with a very narrow margin, the contest is tight for the midterm elections.

What are the major issues for the US midterm elections?

Abortion rights, immigration, crime, inflation and cost of living are some of the major issues for the US midterm elections.

Why are the elections crucial?

The midterm elections show how the president has been doing. Joe Biden who has an approval rating of less than 50% since last August has much to worry about in these elections if the Democrat party loses seats in the elections.

Do the midterm elections impact the 2024 presidential race?

The midterms could show who might run to be the Republican presidential candidate for 2024. Former US president Donald Trump has backed many candidates in the race and if they win, it is likely he would get the support of his party to run for president again.

