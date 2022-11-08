What US ambassador to UN said on American support for Ukraine amid key polls

As Americans vote in crucial midterm elections, US Ambassador to the UN reassured Ukrainians that American support won’t be eroded by midterm results. This comes as Republicans have shown that they may want to reduce aid given to Ukraine amid Russian invasion.

Read more: Why Ukraine is nervous about US midterm elections amid Russian invasion

The US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the US will hold firm in its support despite growing questions concerning the willingness of members of Congress to keep the flow of money and weapons going.

Read more: Three possible results for US midterm polls and their impact on the world

The official pointed to “clear bipartisan support”.

.@USAmbUN's message to Ukrainians on election day in the US is that America’s support will not wane despite growing Qs about lawmakers willingness to sustain massive US support, a senior admin official says citing "clear bipartisan support." — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) November 8, 2022

Ukraine will be nervously watching the results of US midterm elections, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank said. There are going to be "a lot of world leaders watching these results nervously with a sense of resignation," Ben Judah told BBC.

“It's not going to stop them being sent, but friction is inserted here,” he added.

Read more: Donald Trump again? How US midterms could impact 2024 presidential race

Ahead of voting, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky urged the United States to remain united, as questions hover over American support for his country.

"I call on you to maintain unwavering unity, as it is now, until that very day when we all hear those important words we have been dreaming of ... Until we hear that peace has finally been restored. Democracies must not stop on their way to the victory," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON