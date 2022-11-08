Home / World News / What US ambassador to UN said on American support for Ukraine amid key polls

What US ambassador to UN said on American support for Ukraine amid key polls

world news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 09:18 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: This comes as Republicans have shown that they may want to reduce aid given to Ukraine amid Russian invasion.

Russia-Ukraine War: Camping lights illuminate underground shops during a power outage in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Camping lights illuminate underground shops during a power outage in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

As Americans vote in crucial midterm elections, US Ambassador to the UN reassured Ukrainians that American support won’t be eroded by midterm results. This comes as Republicans have shown that they may want to reduce aid given to Ukraine amid Russian invasion.

Read more: Why Ukraine is nervous about US midterm elections amid Russian invasion

The US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the US will hold firm in its support despite growing questions concerning the willingness of members of Congress to keep the flow of money and weapons going.

Read more: Three possible results for US midterm polls and their impact on the world

The official pointed to “clear bipartisan support”.

Ukraine will be nervously watching the results of US midterm elections, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank said. There are going to be "a lot of world leaders watching these results nervously with a sense of resignation," Ben Judah told BBC.

“It's not going to stop them being sent, but friction is inserted here,” he added.

Read more: Donald Trump again? How US midterms could impact 2024 presidential race

Ahead of voting, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky urged the United States to remain united, as questions hover over American support for his country.

"I call on you to maintain unwavering unity, as it is now, until that very day when we all hear those important words we have been dreaming of ... Until we hear that peace has finally been restored. Democracies must not stop on their way to the victory," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
us election russia ukraine crisis
us election russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out