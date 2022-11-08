Donald Trump again? How US midterms could impact 2024 presidential race

Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will be making a “big announcement” next week ahead of US midterm elections. Donald Trump is expected to throw the gauntlet in the 2024 race for the White House.

"Not to detract from tomorrow's very important, even critical election... I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," Donald Trump said while campaigning in Ohio ahead of the midterm elections.

Donald Trump has run for the president two times- in 2016 when he defeated Hillary Clinton and in 2020 when he lost to incumbent Joe Biden.

“I will probably have to do it again but stay tuned,” Donald Trump said responding to whether he would run for the president again.

The midterm elections directly determine who controls both houses of the US Congress and are likely to give clues as to who might end up running for the presidency in 2024. While the polls are a verdict on the popularity of Joe Biden's leadership but with Donald Trump campaigning for many Republicans, it is also set to show his command after his re-election bid failure.

