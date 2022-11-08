A guide to US midterm elections: Impact, Joe Biden and who might win

The United States is holding its midterm elections today- the outcome of which will have a major impact on the remaining two years of Joe Biden's presidency. The midterm elections are being held for the US Congress which is made up of two parts- the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Read more: How US midterm election results could impact Russia-Ukraine war

The midterm elections are held every two years- falling in the middle of the president's four year term in office. Controlling the Congress is crucial for any president as the House decides which laws are voted on while the Senate can block or approve them and confirm president's appointments.

Read more: It’s the economy, stupid? The key issue on the ballot in US midterm elections

All of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for election alongside one-third of the Senate in these midterm elections.

So, who might win?

Currently, Joe Biden's Democratic party holds the majority in both the House and the Senate which has been helpful for the president in passing the laws he wanted. The midterms are a tight contest as the Democrats hold power over the Republicans by very narrow margins.

Read more: Why are US midterm elections so important? All you need to know

Polls suggest the Republicans might take the House but the Democrats could hold on to the Senate.

What are the major issues in the midterm elections?

The big issues for the midterm elections are immigration, crime and the cost of living as well as abortion rights and inflation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON