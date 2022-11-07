Home / World News / It’s the economy, stupid? The key issue on the ballot in US midterm elections

It’s the economy, stupid? The key issue on the ballot in US midterm elections

world news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 04:49 PM IST

US Midterm Elections: "The American people are beginning to see the benefits of an economy that works for them," Joe Biden said.

US Midterm Elections: A "We Are Hiring" sign is posted in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)
US Midterm Elections: A "We Are Hiring" sign is posted in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

As US votes in a major election that could redefine president Joe Biden's term, one major issue on the minds of the Americans continues to be the economy. The midterm elections could halt Joe Biden and his Democratic party's agenda if the Congress is controlled by the Republicans after the polls. Economic issues could push voters in the direction of Republicans, opinion polls have shown.

Read more: Why are US midterm elections so important? All you need to know

Joe Biden has an approval rating of 40% after being in office for two years as the broader economic conditions in the country do not look good for his term. Household cash is near record levels in the country and the unemployment rate is at 3.7%. Net worth is 30% higher than before the pandemic and the economy is expected to grow in 2022.

But 56% of respondents in a recent Morning Consult poll gave the US economy under Joe Biden a failing grade. A CNN poll said a strong majority felt the country was in a recession.

Read more: Explained: What are US midterm elections and how will they impact Joe Biden

Joe Biden has repeatedly insisted that his administration has delivered economic help to people, including a recent student debt relief package, as well as broader investments in infrastructure and regional industry.

"The American people are beginning to see the benefits of an economy that works for them," Joe Biden said in a speech last week.

Joe Biden and other democrats have also warned that Republicans would cause chaos in the US economy and they were "doubling down on their MAGA trickle-down economics that benefits the very wealthy".

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
us election joe biden
us election joe biden

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out