It’s the economy, stupid? The key issue on the ballot in US midterm elections

As US votes in a major election that could redefine president Joe Biden's term, one major issue on the minds of the Americans continues to be the economy. The midterm elections could halt Joe Biden and his Democratic party's agenda if the Congress is controlled by the Republicans after the polls. Economic issues could push voters in the direction of Republicans, opinion polls have shown.

Read more: Why are US midterm elections so important? All you need to know

Joe Biden has an approval rating of 40% after being in office for two years as the broader economic conditions in the country do not look good for his term. Household cash is near record levels in the country and the unemployment rate is at 3.7%. Net worth is 30% higher than before the pandemic and the economy is expected to grow in 2022.

But 56% of respondents in a recent Morning Consult poll gave the US economy under Joe Biden a failing grade. A CNN poll said a strong majority felt the country was in a recession.

Read more: Explained: What are US midterm elections and how will they impact Joe Biden

Joe Biden has repeatedly insisted that his administration has delivered economic help to people, including a recent student debt relief package, as well as broader investments in infrastructure and regional industry.

"The American people are beginning to see the benefits of an economy that works for them," Joe Biden said in a speech last week.

Joe Biden and other democrats have also warned that Republicans would cause chaos in the US economy and they were "doubling down on their MAGA trickle-down economics that benefits the very wealthy".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON