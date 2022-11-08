Home / World News / Bernie Sanders' warning as US votes in key midterm polls: ‘Future of country…'

world news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 07:19 PM IST

Bernie Sanders: The midterm elections are crucial as they will determine the balance of power in Congress.

US Midterm Elections: Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

US senator Bernie Sanders- who embarked on a 19-stop tour to get progressive supporters and younger voters to the polls in crucial midterm elections- said that the polls are “the most consequential” midterms in his lifetime, warning against a wave of Republican candidates.

“While the Democrats are not doing everything I would like them to do, trust me, they are a million times better than what the Republicans will bring you,” Bernie Sanders said.

“To a very large degree, the future of this country, believe it or not, will depend on what happens in this midterm election,” he added.

The midterm elections are crucial as they will determine the balance of power in Congress and whether Republican candidates will control important state-level offices.

Americans are voting in the midterms which will determine who controls the US Congress- composed of the House of Representatives and the Senate. As of now, both are controlled by US president Joe Biden's Democrats but the Republicans are predicted to take the House of Representatives. The Senate battle is still too close to call, polls have suggested.

For Joe Biden, the elections are crucial as losing either chamber would make the next two years very difficult for him as Republicans could attempt to block legislation that the Democrats wish to bring.

bernie sanders
