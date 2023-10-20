News / World News / US Navy ship shoots down missiles fired from Yemen 'potentially' at Israel, says Pentagon

US Navy ship shoots down missiles fired from Yemen 'potentially' at Israel, says Pentagon

AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Oct 20, 2023 02:29 AM IST

The spokesman said that missiles were fired from Yemen where the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels are at war with a government backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

A US Navy ship on Thursday shot down missiles and drones that had been fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen, possibly at Israel, the Pentagon said.

A ship of the US Navy(AFP)
A ship of the US Navy(AFP)

Three "land-attack cruise missiles and several drones" were intercepted by a destroyer, a spokesman told reporters. The attack had been conducted from Yemen and "potentially toward targets in Israel."

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The ship, USS Carney, was patrolling in the Red Sea as part of a heavily reinforced US military presence ordered by President Joe Biden to maintain stability in the wake of war between Israel and the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip.

The spokesman said that missiles were fired from Yemen where the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels are at war with a government backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

According to the spokesman, there were no US casualties and "we cannot say for certain what these missiles were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen, heading north along the Red Sea."

READ | What does two US aircraft carriers in the Middle East mean amid Israel-Hamas War?

"Our defensive response was one we would have taken for any similar threat in the region," he said.

"We have the capability to defend our broader interests in the region and to deter regional escalation and broader expansion of the conflict that began with Hamas' attack on Israeli civilians."

Biden has ordered increased air and naval assets -- including dispatching two aircraft carriers -- to the Middle East to guard against the Israel-Hamas war spilling over in the tinderbox region.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon also ordered 2,000 personnel on standby for potential deployment.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the deployment would allow the United States "to respond more quickly" to the crisis, while the White House stressed it did not intend to put US combat forces on the ground.

US media reported the troops being readied for deployment would cover support roles, such as medical assistance and handling explosives.

Biden flew to Israel in a dramatic show of US support this week and was due to speak from the White House later Thursday in a speech urging Congress to fund military backing for Israel and another embattled US ally -- Ukraine.

Asked by journalists late Wednesday about reports that his administration had told Israel that US forces would fight alongside Israeli troops in response to any attack by the powerful Lebanese movement Hezbollah against Israel, Biden said this was "not true."

However, he said that "our military is talking with their military about what the alternatives are" in the event of a Hezbollah attack.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out