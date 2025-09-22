The Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) was created in 1982 to give residents a share of the state’s resource wealth. The program is funded by investment earnings from oil and mineral royalties, according to Marca. $1702 stimulus payment in October 2025? Here's the truth(Pexels)

For 2025, the dividend amount is $1,702 per person. The calculation is based on a five-year average of fund earnings, minus expenses and state obligations. Here's a look at eligibility requirements, payment schedule and more.

Eligibility requirements

To qualify for the 2025 PFD, residents must:

Have lived in Alaska for the full 2024 calendar year. Intend to remain in the state permanently. Not claim residency or receive benefits from another state after 2023. Be present in Alaska at least 72 consecutive hours in 2023 or 2024. Not have a serious criminal conviction in 2024 or be serving time for one. If absent for more than 180 days, the absence must meet an allowed exception, such as medical care, military service, or education.

Children may receive the dividend if a parent or guardian meets the requirements and applies on their behalf.

Payment schedule for 2025

October 2, 2025: Direct deposit for online applicants listed as “Eligible-Not Paid” by September 18.

October 23, 2025:Paper applications and check payments for those “Eligible-Not Paid” by October 13.

November 20, 2025: Payments for applicants still listed as “Eligible-Not Paid” by November 12.

Additional payments will be issued monthly for pending cases.

Checking application status and fraud warnings

Applicants can check their status through the state’s secure myAlaska portal. The site allows residents to confirm if they are “Eligible-Not Paid” and view payment dates. Officials warn of phishing attempts and note that myAlaska does not send emails or text messages requesting passwords.

Economic impact

The PFD is an important source of income for Alaska households. Many families use the money for rent, food, and fuel, while others save or invest it. In rural areas, where costs are higher, the payments are especially significant. The program also supports local businesses, as much of the dividend money is spent within the state soon after distribution.