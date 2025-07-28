$1702 stimulus check in August: When will you receive PFD payment? Eligibility and more

Alaska residents are set to receive a significant financial boost with the upcoming distribution of a $1702 stimulus payment through the state’s annual Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) program. Established in the early 1980s, this unique initiative allocates a portion of Alaska’s oil revenues directly to its citizens, providing economic relief and supporting the local economy. Alaska residents will receive $1702 stimulus checks in August(Representational Image)

Approximately 600,000 residents are eligible, with payments scheduled for those with applications in "Eligible - Unpaid" status as of August 13, 2025, to be disbursed on August 21, 2025.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for the $1702 payment, applicants must meet specific criteria: they must have resided in Alaska continuously throughout 2023, avoiding claims of residency or benefits from another state or country. A clean legal record with no felony convictions is required, and individuals must not have been absent from Alaska for more than 180 days during 2023.

Payment Schedule

Applications from 2024 and prior years marked as "Eligible - Unpaid" by August 13, 2025, will be processed for payment on August 21, 2025. Exact dates and additional procedural details will be clarified closer to the distribution date.

How to Check Application Status

Residents can monitor their application status by accessing the "myPFD" section on the official PFD website. It’s crucial to ensure your address is current; if you signed your application electronically, you can update this information online to ensure smooth delivery of the payment.

This update reflects the state’s commitment to supporting its residents through the PFD program, with further information available on the official website as the distribution approaches.