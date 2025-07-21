$2,000 fourth stimulus check coming in July and August? Here's the truth

Speculations about a $2,000 fourth stimulus check slated for July and August 2025 have circulated widely this week, fueled by social media posts and unverified articles claiming relief for struggling Americans. The Social Security Administration sends out regular monthly payments for retirement, disability (SSDI), and survivor benefits. These payments are not new or one-time payments, but rather ongoing benefits based on eligibility. Claims about $2,000 fourth stimulus check spread online(Unsplash/representative )

As claims about the $2,000 stimulus check went viral, we checked official and credible sources to confirm. As of today, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Congress have not endorsed this proposal.

$2,000 fourth stimulus check coming in July and August?

The notion of a $2,000 payment, potentially distributed in July or August, stems from online speculation, including a July 19 article by Rick Adams suggesting lawmakers are considering it due to public pressure.

The article posts about eligibility, single filers earning under $75,000, married couples under $150,000, and additional amounts for dependents, with direct deposits starting late 2025 or early 2026 if approved.

However, no legislative text or official IRS announcement supports this timeline or amount. The IRS’s latest releases, such as IR-2025-75 on July 15, focus on tax security and extension filings, with no mention of new stimulus funds.

Official Stance

The IRS and Treasury Department have not signaled any fourth stimulus check for 2025.

Past Economic Impact Payments ended with the third round in 2021 under the American Rescue Plan, offering up to $1,400 per individual. The IRS is currently distributing $2.4 billion in unclaimed 2021 Recovery Rebate Credits, with payments completed by late January 2025, per IR-2024-314.

No new federal stimulus legislation has passed Congress, and the April 15, 2025, deadline to claim the third check’s credit has lapsed.

President Trump’s February 2025 mention of a $5,000 “DOGE dividend” tied to Department of Government Efficiency savings remains a proposal without congressional backing or a July-August schedule.

Inflation Relief

Inflation’s impact, rising costs for food, rent, and healthcare, undeniably strains households, particularly the elderly and low-income groups, as noted in the Adams piece.

Social Security’s 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) offers some relief, but it falls short of offsetting these pressures. Yet, economists cited on kiplinger.com argue that proposed savings from DOGE ($130 billion as of March 2025) translate to just $807 per taxpayer, far below $2,000, and require congressional approval amid a national deficit.

Social Media Claims

Trending discussions on X warn of scams tied to these rumors, with fake texts and unverified forms circulating.

The IRS advises checking irs.gov for updates and avoiding unsolicited payment requests. State-level rebates, such as New York’s $200–$400 inflation checks, exist but differ from a federal $2,000 payment. The absence of official confirmation, coupled with expired deadlines for prior credits, indicates the July-August timeline is unfounded.