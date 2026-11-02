Lahore, Two people were killed and over twenty others sustained injuries in a stampede in Pakistan's Punjab province after a large crowd rushed to enter a wedding venue to collect cash and other prizes announced by a social media influencer, an official said on Monday.

2 killed, dozens injured in stampede at social media influencer's wedding in Pak's Punjab

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The incident occurred on Saturday evening at Faraz Sports Stadium in Sialkot, about 100 kilometres from the provincial capital Lahore.

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According to the police, TikToker Anser Mahmood also known as Mr Patlo leveraged his social media platform to invite the public to his mehndi ceremony, offering various prizes as an incentive.

Police officer Dost Muhammad confirmed that six suspects have been arrested after a case was registered against nine named individuals, including TikToker Mahmood, and 45 unidentified people.

Two people, identified as Rehan and Adeel, were killed in the stampede and more than two dozen others suffered injuries, he said.

The FIR cites multiple offences, including death by negligence, violation of official directives, property damage, and unlawful assembly.

TikToker Mahmood and his team used social media to invite the public to his mehndi ceremony, promising massive giveaways including 20 million Pakistani rupees in cash, a car, 50 motorcycles, mobile phones, and other luxury gifts, according to police officer Dost Muhammad.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that the social media influencer announced from the stage that people should immediately enter Faraz Sports Stadium, triggering a rush towards the gates that resulted in the stampede. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that the social media influencer announced from the stage that people should immediately enter Faraz Sports Stadium, triggering a rush towards the gates that resulted in the stampede. {{/usCountry}}

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"Eyewitnesses blamed poor crowd management, confusing announcements and alleged use of force by security guards," he said.

On Sunday, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, a Sialkot native, took to X to criticise a TikToker, claiming they are taking advantage of poor individuals just to boost their social media revenue.

"The promised prizes were an investment to attract crowds and generate online income, while two lives have been lost and dozens injured," he said.

Describing unchecked social media activity as a threat to society and the state, the minister also questioned whether tax laws were being enforced against TikTokers earning billions of rupees.

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Meanwhile, TikToker Mahmood appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Field Marshal Asim Munir to clear him of blame, maintaining that the deadly stampede was an accident and he was not present at the venue when it occurred.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.