A weekend attack by opposition forces in volatile South Sudan killed 24 civilians, including seven children, local authorities said Sunday.

24 civilians killed in fresh South Sudan violence

The world's youngest country, which gained independence in 2011, has been torn apart by violence between rival political factions, often linked to ethnicity or cattle rustling.

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An area called Bol Bol Boma in the country's northwest was targeted in an attack between Saturday night and Sunday morning, Machuei Bith, acting commissioner of Tonj East County in Warrap State, told AFP.

He said the attackers came from the neighbouring Unity State and were part of the SPLA-IO forces loyal to former vice president Riek Machar, who has been under house arrest since March 2025.

Twenty-four civilians, including herders, were killed, Bith told AFP on Sunday evening, raising the previous toll of 15 dead.

The victims included seven children and six women.

Four armed attackers "wearing SPLA-IO uniforms" were also killed, he had said earlier.

A local police officer confirmed this on condition of anonymity.

The toll could rise, and a team is to be sent to the scene, he told AFP.

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{{^usCountry}} Last week, two groups from two districts of Warrap State clashed in a market in the town of Makuach, leaving 17 dead and 23 injured, according to local authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last week, two groups from two districts of Warrap State clashed in a market in the town of Makuach, leaving 17 dead and 23 injured, according to local authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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Last month, at least 72 people were killed in intercommunal violence on the border between Warrap State and Unity State.

The region has been trapped for years in a cycle of revenge killings, cattle raids, and fighting for control of territory, exacerbated by the proliferation of firearms.

The East African country endured a bloody civil war between 2013 and 2018 between troops loyal to President Salva Kiir and those loyal to Machar, which claimed more than 400,000 lives.

Clashes have intensified in recent months between forces loyal to the two men in the country, where the humanitarian situation is catastrophic in many areas.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.