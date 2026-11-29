A preliminary 4.2-magnitude aftershock was reported off the coast of Hermosa Beach in Southern California at around 8:10 p.m., as the region continued to experience tremors following the earlier earthquake, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Another 4.2-magnitude aftershock reported off Southern California coast. (REUTERS) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a post on X, CBS LA said the latest aftershock came after several other tremors were felt across Southern California.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The aftershock activity follows a preliminary 5.0-magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Manhattan Beach on Saturday morning, November 28, triggering a series of subsequent tremors across the Los Angeles area.

Deep Dive What was the magnitude and location of the latest California aftershock? A preliminary 4.2-magnitude aftershock was reported off the coast of Hermosa Beach at around 8:10 p.m. It followed an earlier earthquake and several other tremors in Southern California. How many aftershocks were reported near Hermosa Beach? The USGS recorded four small quakes near Hermosa Beach, with magnitudes between 2 and 4, after the Manhattan Beach earthquake. A later report described a preliminary 4.2-magnitude aftershock off Hermosa Beach. What should Southern California residents do if more aftershocks occur? Emergency officials advised residents to be prepared for aftershocks and follow the earthquake safety procedure: Drop, Cover and Hold On.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

LA city warns residents as significant aftershocks continue

{{^usCountry}} The LA City Emergency Alerts account also issued a warning on X, saying significant aftershocks continued across the region. Residents were advised to follow the “DROP, COVER and HOLD ON” instructions during shaking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The LA City Emergency Alerts account also issued a warning on X, saying significant aftershocks continued across the region. Residents were advised to follow the “DROP, COVER and HOLD ON” instructions during shaking. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“LA City Alert: Significant aftershocks continue across the region. DROP, COVER and HOLD ON during shaking,” the alert said.

Residents can find earthquake preparedness information on the Los Angeles emergency management website.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

5.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Manhattan Beach

The latest tremors follow a magnitude 5.0 earthquake that struck west of Los Angeles at around 9:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to preliminary estimates from the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicentre was located about 6 kilometres (3.72 miles) west-southwest of Manhattan Beach, at a depth of 12.23 kilometres (7.56 miles), the USGS said.

The earthquake rattled homes, dishes on shelves and triggered alerts on mobile phones across the region.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said on social media that there were no reports of major damage following the earthquake. The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) activated its earthquake response procedures to survey the city for possible damage.

The department said it would complete its assessment after consolidating reports, provided no significant damage was found.