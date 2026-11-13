A 2025 study found contaminants in all 108 hunted birds tested across four Northeast states, giving agencies new data to review food safety

In a 2025 study published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, researchers discovered the presence of chemical pollutants in all 108 birds that were hunted in the four northeastern states of the United States. This study analyzed five common types of hunted birds, including waterfowl, and compared contamination levels across each species.

A 2025 study detected chemical pollutants in all 108 hunted waterfowl sampled across four northeastern states. (Representational/Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The analysis was done on mercury along with several classes of organic contaminants, which include PCBs, dioxins and furans, OCPs, and PFAS. All of the bird samples had detectable levels of PCBs and at least one OCP and PFAS. The researchers stated that the results provided baseline data for evaluating waterfowl consumption advisories and planning further studies on the effects of chemical exposure on bird populations.

What the researchers found in five species

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

This analysis was done on Canada geese, wood ducks, mallards, American black ducks, and American green-winged teal from New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. They were collected from nine ecological regions so that the researchers could study contamination not only in regions that have been identified as polluted but also in a wider geographical range.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Canada geese and wood ducks had lower contaminant levels than the other species, which the researchers attributed to differences in their feeding behavior. However, these lower levels did not necessarily mean the birds had no exposure to chemicals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Canada geese and wood ducks had lower contaminant levels than the other species, which the researchers attributed to differences in their feeding behavior. However, these lower levels did not necessarily mean the birds had no exposure to chemicals. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The research team analyzed the breast muscle tissue of the birds. In addition, the researchers utilized laboratory measurements and a human health risk assessment in order to evaluate the implications of the detected levels of the various contaminants for consumers of waterfowl. It should be noted that the project was a collaborative effort of researchers and state wildlife and conservation agencies. These agencies supplied birds collected by hunters in four states.

For each contaminant group, the researchers obtained various risk assessments. The health risks associated with mercury and OCP levels for consumers following the current waterfowl consumption advice were negligible. On the contrary, PCBs presented higher health risks, especially cancer risk. The results indicated consumption limits for PCBs needed to be more restrictive than those for some other contaminants to reduce exposure.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another point made by the researchers is that safe consumption levels vary according to the degree of acceptable health risk. Consequently, the results presented above do not reveal a universal consumption level that applies to every organism or type of pollutant.

Analysis of 108 birds from five species and nine ecological regions found detectable PCBs and at least one OCP and PFAS in every sample. Canada geese and wood ducks had lower contaminant levels.

Relevance of the findings for food guidance

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An article published by the Cornell Chronicle discussed the application of the findings by health departments in all four states for assessing their current recommendations. In particular, the article reported that currently the New York Department of Health advises consumers to have no more than two meals of waterfowl per month. However, the state's guidelines were formulated back in the early 1990s and did not cover all types of birds studied.

No warnings on consumption and recommendations against waterfowl hunting were issued by the researchers. They, however, provided information that can be used by state authorities to decide whether current limits are still valid or need to be changed. It was reported by Cornell that in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut, hunters annually hunt and consume more than half a million wild ducks and geese. Thus, the results are important for many people.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It was emphasized by Cornell that one more issue complicating the comparison of risks from consumption of contaminated waterfowl and risks from contamination of other products is the lack of data about the exact contribution of these contaminants to human exposure. The findings also highlighted unanswered questions about the long-term effects of chemical contamination on wildlife.

It is unknown at what concentrations these chemicals start affecting birds' survival rate and fertility. At present, it is also unknown whether these chemicals have a combined effect or not, and whether contamination of waterfowl is comparable to contamination of other wild animals used as food sources. The 2025 research offered a reference point for investigating these questions and provided state health departments with additional evidence to consider when reviewing food safety guidance for people who hunt and consume migratory waterfowl.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}