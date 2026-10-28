A Houston lawyer bought a mansion listed at $15.5 million to demolish it; he plans to salvage $4 million in materials and create a garden

A luxury mansion in Houston's River Oaks neighborhood faces an unusual fate: demolition rather than a new owner moving in. Trial attorney Tony Buzbee and his wife, Frances, bought the 15,000-square-foot property at 1708 River Oaks Blvd., which had been listed for $15.5 million.

Representative image of a mansion being demolished as its materials are salvaged for reuse, with landscaping planned for the site. (AI- generated/ ChatGPT)

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The Houston Chronicle reported that instead of renovating the sprawling home, they plan to remove it and turn the land into additional green space next to their existing estate. The decision has drawn attention because the home is elaborate, with an indoor pool, stained-glass features, ornate interiors, and a wellness area. But Buzbee said the couple wanted the adjacent land to expand their existing property. The purchase closed in July, and the sale price was not publicly disclosed, although it was at least $10 million.

Why Buzbee wants the mansion gone

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Buzbee already owns the neighboring property at 1722 River Oaks Blvd., a nearly 12,000-square-foot home. Acquiring 1708 River Oaks allows the couple to combine the two parcels into a roughly two-acre compound. The mansion itself was built in 1994 on about 1.01 acres. Its interiors include six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half-baths, along with six garages, an indoor swimming pool, an elevator, a game room and a stained-glass-domed room. Despite those features, Buzbee said he had never liked the home's style or interior decor and had tried several times to acquire it.

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{{^usCountry}} The planned replacement is considerably less built-up. After demolition, Buzbee and his wife intend to create an English garden and pool house, connecting the new landscaping to their existing grounds. Buzbee described the project as a way of gaining more space while adding greenery. The plan also reflects the economics of luxury real estate in tightly held neighborhoods. In this case, the value to the buyer appears to lie less in the existing structure than in gaining control of the neighboring parcel and its land. A mansion headed for demolition, but not simply the landfill {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The planned replacement is considerably less built-up. After demolition, Buzbee and his wife intend to create an English garden and pool house, connecting the new landscaping to their existing grounds. Buzbee described the project as a way of gaining more space while adding greenery. The plan also reflects the economics of luxury real estate in tightly held neighborhoods. In this case, the value to the buyer appears to lie less in the existing structure than in gaining control of the neighboring parcel and its land. A mansion headed for demolition, but not simply the landfill {{/usCountry}}

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The couple also plans to reuse materials from the house. According to Buzbee, the couple plans to work with Habitat for Humanity to salvage materials from the mansion before it is demolished. The materials and supplies set aside for salvage are worth approximately $4 million and include air conditioners, household items, sinks, stoves, wood, and some small shrubs. This approach matters because demolition does not mean all the materials have to become waste.

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Research published in the Journal of Building Engineering has examined how demolition strategies and waste-disposal choices affect a building's environmental footprint. The researchers found that the impacts can vary substantially depending on how materials are removed, transported and processed. A 2025 study in Sustainable Production and Consumption found that selective demolition can reduce environmental impacts by allowing more materials to be recovered.

Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, whose plans to demolish a mansion include salvaging materials for reuse and transforming the property into a garden.

From luxury house to private green space

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The River Oaks project presents an unusual contrast. A 15,000-square-foot mansion that once represented an enormous investment in construction is being removed not to make way for an even larger house, but for an English garden and pool house. Buzbee's purchase was among Houston's most expensive residential sales reported for July 2026. The property had been listed for $15.5 million and spent roughly 70 days on the market before the sale.

Once the mansion is demolished, the property will become part of Buzbee and his wife’s expanded estate, with plans for an English garden and pool house. They also intend to salvage about $4 million worth of usable materials and donate them through Habitat for Humanity, giving parts of the old home a second life even as the property itself is transformed.

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