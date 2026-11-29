Imagine adding a pink dye to a lake and then patiently waiting for over a month for it to emerge again, a good 30+ km away, on the other side of miles of underground limestone. While seeming like science fiction, this has actually been achieved in Florida and has led hydrologists to reevaluate the potential speed at which pollutants can travel through one of the area's most visited natural spring systems. To investigate whether a groundwater pathway existed between Lake Jackson, a shallow lake, and Wakulla Spring, a large spring around 30.6 km to the south, scientists carried out a dye-tracing experiment. As outlined in a 2024 paper titled “Long-Distance Cavernous Flow in the Upper Florida Aquifer, Woodville Mantled-Karst Plain, Leon and Wakulla Counties, Florida,” published in the Journal of Cave and Karst Studies by researchers Seán McGlynn and Alan Niedoroda, the discovery process involved several elements akin to a groundwater whodunit.

How pink dye cracked a 19-mile mystery

An AI-generated image of fluorescent pink tracer dye entering a submerged limestone sinkhole, revealing the flow of water through an underground cave system. ( AI-generated/ChatGPT) more less

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For around six and a half minutes on Sept. 19, 2017, scientists pumped Rhodamine WT dye into a sinkhole at the base of Lake Jackson. Subsequently, they observed the highest levels of dye at measurement devices installed at Wakulla Spring and also at a neighboring spring, Sally Ward Spring, 35 days later. An average groundwater transport rate of approximately 0.8 km per day was then established between the two locations. Converted into American measurements, that equals almost 19 miles of groundwater passage in slightly over a month, a journey most of us could drive well under an hour.

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{{^usCountry}} Unusually, Lake Jackson was originally called Okeeheepkee, which translates from the Muscogee language as “disappearing waters.” At certain times of the year, the lake drains via holes in its lakebed into an endorheic basin (a closed basin which does not drain into the ocean) of around 27,000 acres to the north of Tallahassee. Again, this unique situation allowed scientists to observe rather than hypothesize groundwater movement. It's not a straight pipe down there {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unusually, Lake Jackson was originally called Okeeheepkee, which translates from the Muscogee language as “disappearing waters.” At certain times of the year, the lake drains via holes in its lakebed into an endorheic basin (a closed basin which does not drain into the ocean) of around 27,000 acres to the north of Tallahassee. Again, this unique situation allowed scientists to observe rather than hypothesize groundwater movement. It's not a straight pipe down there {{/usCountry}}

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While the social media headlines may have been somewhat simplified, the dye investigation revealed that the groundwater pathway is in fact complex and network-like. Moreover, although some of the dye pumped into the base of Lake Jackson did reach Wakulla Spring, most of it seemingly seeped into the surrounding limestone. Importantly, the authors of the Journal of Cave and Karst Studies paper stressed that this was an investigation-led project and therefore only provides provisional insights regarding the final destination of the dye. So yes, there is a groundwater connection between the lake and the spring, but it is by no means a straightforward plumbing system; it is complicated.

Why should this matter for tap water?

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As well as being a source of water for the Upper Floridan Aquifer, this groundwater is also utilized as drinking water. Furthermore, the research highlights that there appears to be a mechanism for swiftly conveying both beneficial and harmful substances across wide areas. Sadly, such issues are already prevalent within this part of the world. A 2010 U.S. Geological Survey report titled “Nitrate-N movement in groundwater from the land application of treated municipal wastewater and other sources in the Wakulla Springs springshed, Leon and Wakulla Counties, Florida, 1966-2018,” published in Scientific Investigations Report, modeled nitrate transport through the year 2018 using future-scenario simulations and analyzed the transport of nitrates within groundwater in precisely this spring system, originating from both sewage and other land-based sources over a period of several decades.

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Lake Jackson, north of Tallahassee, Florida.

If upstream of Lake Jackson there is, for example, a fertilizer leak, malfunctioning septic tank or industrial discharge, and considering that the groundwater pathway can convey water almost 20 miles in just over a month, the calculations do not look favorable. Particularly as Wakulla Spring, which, according to Florida State Parks, releases around 300 million gallons of groundwater per day and is integral to a much-loved state park, is drawing water from the aquifer. One dye tracing exercise may appear limited in scope; however, further work was undertaken in 2021 by the Florida Geological Survey and the Northwest Florida Water Management District. This was deliberately carried out to corroborate the earlier dye tracing, which had hinted at a groundwater pathway between Lake Jackson and Wakulla Spring. Indeed, state geologist Guy Means commented at the time that validating such a groundwater connection would aid authorities in managing water resources better. That two investigations, separated by several years, have both pointed towards the same conclusion surely represents as near to scientific agreement as is achievable in the field of karst hydrology.

The humble reality check

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Although Lake Jackson supplies only a fraction of Wakulla Spring's water, the research emphasizes that Florida's karst environment, which is characterized by limestone and sinkholes, as well as a concealed river network, does not recognize boundaries such as those of property, countries, or people's perceptions that “because something is distant, it must therefore be safe.” Whether you are a millennial contemplating relocation to the Sunbelt or simply scrolling another idyllic spring day video on social media featuring a Florida spring, it is a good reminder that what is added to the ground in one area of the north does not necessarily remain there.