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Abdul El-Sayed criticizes Stephen Miller's appointment as Trump's White House chief of staff

Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, taking the role days after Republicans lost ground in the midterm elections.

Published on: Nov 7, 2026, 13:44:18 IST
By Asmi
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Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the senator-elect from Michigan, criticized US President Donald Trump's decision to appoint Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff. El-Sayed called him a “broken person” and described the administration as the “most dysfunctional White House in history” after the Republican Party's losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

Abdul El-Sayed criticized Trump's appointment of Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff, calling him a “broken person”. (AFP)
Abdul El-Sayed criticized Trump's appointment of Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff, calling him a “broken person”. (AFP)

Reacting to the announcement in a post on X, El-Sayed took aim at Miller, who is replacing Susie Wiles in one of the most influential positions in the White House.

“Couldn’t have picked a more broken person for the most dysfunctional White House in history,” El-Sayed wrote, responding to a announcement about the leadership change.

Deep Dive

What did Abdul El-Sayed say about Stephen Miller’s appointment as White House chief of staff?

El-Sayed called Miller a “broken person” and described the Trump administration as the “most dysfunctional White House in history” in a post on X.

Why has Stephen Miller’s appointment drawn scrutiny after the 2026 midterm elections?

The appointment followed Republican losses and comes as Democrats prepare to increase scrutiny of the Trump administration. Miller has played a central role in its hard-line immigration and deportation policies, which have faced public criticism.

What could Stephen Miller’s promotion mean for Trump’s agenda?

Miller’s promotion could signal that Trump intends to continue pursuing his agenda, including immigration policies, through executive action despite a Democratic-controlled Congress.
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Stephen Miller's appointment follows Republican midterm losses

The appointment comes days after Republicans suffered major setbacks in the midterm elections, with Democrats securing control of Congress and preparing to increase scrutiny of the Trump administration.

Miller has been part of Trump's inner circle since his 2016 presidential campaign and is a key architect of the administration's hardline immigration policies.

He most recently served as deputy chief of staff for policy and has overseen a broad portfolio, including immigration enforcement. His elevation could signal Trump's intention to continue pursuing his agenda through executive action as he faces a Democratic-controlled Congress.

Trump rejected suggestions that Wiles' departure was a response to the election results.

Also Read: US has over 1.5 million pending green card applications: USCIS data

“Not because of the election. It's just time,” he told reporters, adding that he wanted to make a change.

Miller's immigration policies face renewed scrutiny

Miller's appointment has drawn particular attention because of his central role in shaping Trump's immigration agenda, including the administration's enforcement and deportation policies.

According to AP report, six in 10 voters believed the administration's immigration enforcement actions had gone too far and disapproved of how Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had handled its responsibilities.

Wiles announced that November 6 was her last day as chief of staff. She said serving Trump in the White House had been the “honor of a lifetime” and that she would continue supporting his political operation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asmi

Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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