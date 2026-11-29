Donald Trump suggested on Saturday that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will make it mandatory to refer to Artificial Intelligence as “Super Intelligence.” The 81-year-old has been advocating to popularise the term since floating it earlier this year, albeit unsuccessfully.
Trump is spending the Thanksgiving weekend at Mar-a-Lago, his residence-cum-resort in Palm Beach, Florida. He took to social media this afternoon, visibly angry at Fox News host Shannon Bream for not referring to AI as "Super Intelligence." He claimed that SEC Chairman Paul Atkins "will soon be making it mandatory" to call AI "Super Intelligence.'
Suggested For You
"Shannon Bream is having a show on what she calls Artificial Intelligence (AI) — She says, ‘Artificial,’ over and over again," Trump wrote. "Can someone please explain to her that it’s Super Intelligence, not Artificial Intelligence, and our Great Chairman of the SEC, Paul Atkins, will soon be making that term mandatory. Like me, he likes ACCURACY in language!"Also Read Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani
Trump's advocacy for 'Super Intelligence'
Trump first floated the idea of using "Super Intelligence" to allay concerns raised by AI industry leaders about the risk posed by unbridled development of AI models. POTUS has argued that tighter restrictions could hold back AI development.
The first major initiative to that effect came in an executive order on September 29, in which Trump made the use of Super Intelligence mandatory in all executive branches. He has also formed a Super Intelligence Task Force chaired by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton. A separate federal initiative to explore the use of AI to make scientific breakthroughs.{{/usCountry}}
The first major initiative to that effect came in an executive order on September 29, in which Trump made the use of Super Intelligence mandatory in all executive branches. He has also formed a Super Intelligence Task Force chaired by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton. A separate federal initiative to explore the use of AI to make scientific breakthroughs.{{/usCountry}}
But the term has faced criticism and failed to find acceptance. Back in October, Trump announced in a Truth Social post that anyone who uses the term Artificial Intelligence instead of "Super Intelligence" is "THE ENEMY!"
“The White House considers anyone who uses the term, 'Artificial Intelligence,' as opposed to the highly accepted new and more accurate term, 'Super Intelligence,' THE ENEMY!” Trump wrote.
Explore More
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.