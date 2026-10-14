Actor Peter Strauss restored a California ranch he bought in 1976; it later became a public recreation area hosting concerts beneath oak trees

Large oaks shade a California ranch where visitors gather for outdoor music performances. Peter Strauss Ranch is now part of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, but its history spans several generations and uses. It began as a private retreat, developed into a recreational destination, and later returned to residential use before becoming public property.

Peter Strauss Ranch evolved from automotive engineer Harry Miller’s private retreat into the Lake Enchanto amusement destination, then returned to residential use under actor Peter Strauss. Now part of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, its historic structures and natural setting host visitors and cultural events. (Wikimedia Commons)

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Actor Peter Strauss purchased the 78-acre ranch in 1976 and owned it until 1983, repairing buildings and restoring the surrounding grounds. The National Park Service's 2006 report documents his work and the property's historical features. Strauss repaired the main house and radio house, cleared debris, and removed several auxiliary structures. He also restored the lawn and planted ornamental trees and shrubs. The report identifies two significant periods in the property's history: 1923 to 1933, when automotive engineer Harry Miller maintained a retreat there, and 1939 to 1955, when Lake Enchanto operated as a recreational destination.

From a private retreat to a recreational destination

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The ranch's earliest documented historical period is associated with Miller, an automotive engineer known for his contributions to automobile design. According to the cultural landscape inventory, he maintained a retreat on the property from 1923 to 1933, when he went bankrupt. Located in Triunfo Canyon near Cornell, the property offered a wooded setting away from more developed areas. Some structures associated with Miller's ownership remain on the grounds.

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Deep Dive How did Peter Strauss Ranch become part of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area? Peter Strauss sold the ranch to the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy in 1983. It subsequently became part of the federally managed Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. What remains at Peter Strauss Ranch from its Lake Enchanto amusement park years? Historic features include a large concrete swimming pool with a central platform, a terrazzo dance floor, stone retaining walls and stone stairs. Some earlier buildings also remain on the grounds. Does Peter Strauss Ranch still host concerts beneath its oak trees? The National Park Service documented Tiny Porch Concerts at the ranch in 2018, featuring several music genres. That announcement does not confirm a current event schedule.

{{^usCountry}} After Miller lost the property, its purpose changed. In the late 1930s, the grounds began developing into Lake Enchanto, an amusement park and recreational destination that attracted visitors during the 1940s and 1950s. The National Park Service's 2018 news release describes how visitors came from Los Angeles and other areas to picnic, swim, watch plays, explore Fairytale Land, listen to music, and dance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Miller lost the property, its purpose changed. In the late 1930s, the grounds began developing into Lake Enchanto, an amusement park and recreational destination that attracted visitors during the 1940s and 1950s. The National Park Service's 2018 news release describes how visitors came from Los Angeles and other areas to picnic, swim, watch plays, explore Fairytale Land, listen to music, and dance. {{/usCountry}}

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The resort grounds also retained physical evidence of their recreational history. The cultural landscape inventory by John Hammond and Timothy Babalis describes a large concrete swimming pool with a central platform, a terrazzo dance floor, stone retaining walls, and stone stairs. Developers retained several earlier buildings and continued using rustic stone-and-mortar construction in parts of the recreation park. These features document the property's transition from a private retreat to a destination for public entertainment.

The rehabilitation of the property by Strauss

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Strauss's purchase in 1976 marked another chapter in the ranch's history. His work focused on repairing existing structures and returning the property to residential use. Renovations to the main house and radio house, along with debris removal and the removal of several auxiliary buildings, changed the grounds while preserving features from earlier periods. The restored lawn and ornamental plantings also reshaped the landscape around the historic buildings.

Peter Strauss Ranch’s oaks shade a landscape that has served as a private retreat, a popular recreation park, and a residence. Protected as part of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, the site retains historic features and provides a setting for visitors and cultural events.

In 1983, Strauss sold the property to the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, according to the property's ownership history. It subsequently became part of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area under federal management. The protected landscape includes parks and natural areas across Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Its public status allows visitors to experience the historic grounds while preserving features associated with Miller's retreat and the Lake Enchanto era.

Historic landscape as a meeting place

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The ranch's public use has included concerts beneath its mature oak trees. The National Park Service's 2018 news release highlighted the Tiny Porch Concerts series, which featured folk, rock, gospel, and country musicians. That year's program also included artist walks and outdoor art and sound installations. The announcement documents the site's cultural programming in 2018, rather than confirming a current event schedule.

The natural setting remains an important part of the experience. The cultural landscape inventory describes a mostly wooded property crossed by Triunfo Creek, with mature oak and sycamore trees, coastal scrub, and terrain that influenced the placement of buildings and other features. Together, the vegetation, landforms, and historic structures give the ranch a character shaped by both its natural surroundings and its changing uses.

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Peter Strauss Ranch brings several chapters of California history together in one location. Structures associated with Miller recall the property's early years as a retreat, while the swimming pool and dance floor preserve traces of Lake Enchanto's recreational era. Strauss's restoration work helped return the grounds to residential use, and the property's subsequent transition to public ownership gave it another role. Today, the ranch's historic landscape provides a setting for visitors to explore its past and enjoy outdoor cultural events.