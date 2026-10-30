Air defence systems deployed near Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach airport ahead of Trump's likely Halloween visit

New surface-to-air missile systems have been set up in Palm Beach to enhance security for President Donald Trump at the request of the US Secret Service.

New air defence and counter-drone systems have been installed near Mar-a-Lago and Palm Beach airport. Secret Service officials cited a heightened threat environment but did not identify a specific threat. (AFP)

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Air defence system, as per WPTV, can be seen near Donald J. Trump International Airport and Mar-a-Lago. The systems are engineered to protect against aerial threats, including aircraft and drones.

Secret Service cites ‘heightened threat environment’

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A spokesperson for the Secret Service stated that the agency is functioning in an “heightened threat environment.” The agency has not revealed if a particular threat led to the increased security measures. However, they are being implemented ahead of Trump's potential visit to Mar-a-Lago for Halloween celebrations.

"The U.S. Secret Service is operating in a heightened threat environment, and we continuously adapt our protective operations to incorporate cutting-edge tools, technology, and methods to safeguard our protectees. At the request of the U.S. Secret Service, NORAD and U.S. Northern Command are providing Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System capabilities in support of our protective operations," the statement said.

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Meanwhile, North American Aerospace Defence Command and US Northern Command confirmed that the air defence systems were installed in and around Mar-a-Lago at the request of the Secret Service. "At the request of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) and under NORAD and USNORTHCOM authorities, NORAD and USNORTHCOM deployed ground-based air defence assets in and around Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Due to security considerations, we cannot provide tactics, techniques and procedural specifics. For further detail, we refer you to the USSS."

Security ramps up around Mar-a-Lago, new equipment spotted

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On Thursday morning, the CBS12 News team reported crews setting up what seemed to be a sophisticated radar or counter-drone detection system in proximity to Mar-a-Lago.

The military-grade vehicle was equipped with sizable circular panels and what looked like cameras or sensors that could be utilized for identifying and monitoring aerial threats.

Trump expected to visit Mar-a-Lago this weekend

President Trump is likely to visit Mar-a-Lago this weekend for the estate's yearly Halloween celebration.

While the White House has not confirmed the trip, the Federal Aviation Administration has put flight restrictions in place for the Palm Beach area from Friday, October 30, through Sunday, November 1, as per WPBF.

In anticipation of the potential visit, the Town of Palm Beach has declared that South Ocean Boulevard will be closed between South County Road and Southern Boulevard starting Friday at 5 a.m.

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The road will stay closed until further notice.

Similar closures are generally enacted during the president's visits to Mar-a-Lago.