Albania on Wednesday introduced stiff fines for violent demonstrators gathering daily since mid-October in the capital Tirana seeking the prime minister's resignation.

Albania imposes stiff fines on violent protesters

The Balkan nation has been wracked by months of anti-government protests that in recent days have deteriorated into pitched battles between the security forces and protesters on the streets of Tirana.

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The leaderless movement started peacefully in May, with rallies against a luxury hotel project in a nature reserve, linked to US President Donald Trump's family.

Deep Dive What fines has Albania introduced for people involved in violent protests? The measures allow fines of up to 500,000 leks for people who remain in a crowd carrying out violence or looting in a public space, or who conceal their identity. When do Albania’s new protest fines take effect, and how long must parliament approve them? The measures take immediate effect. They must be approved by parliament within 45 days to remain in force. Why are people protesting in Albania? The protests began over a luxury development project and later broadened to include concerns about perceived corruption, health services and limited prospects for young people. Protesters have also demanded Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation.

It morphed in mid-October into a wave of protests against perceived corruption, shortcomings in the health system and the lack of prospects for young people in the country of 2.3 million.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Edi Rama's government adopted legislative measures imposing fines of up to 500,000 leks for "anyone who chooses to remain in a crowd" that is carrying out acts of violence or looting in a public space, or "concealing their identity".

The average salary before tax is 930 euros per month.

Police were also given powers to temporarily restrict gatherings in certain areas, including near educational, healthcare and government institutions if there was a risk of violence.

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{{^usCountry}} The measures also provide for sanctions against online incitement to violence and compensation for small companies damaged during protests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The measures also provide for sanctions against online incitement to violence and compensation for small companies damaged during protests. {{/usCountry}}

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The measures take immediate effect but must be approved by parliament within 45 days to remain in force.

Rama said on Sunday that he was inspired by a French bill, passed by the parliament's upper house on Wednesday, that would make protesters financially liable for damage caused during street demonstrations.

He has repeatedly blamed "foreign actors" for the violence and accused both Russia and Iran of driving online misinformation.

The socialist prime minister has also called for "dialogue".

Official estimates put the damage caused by protests since mid-October at more than two million euros.

The violent clashes in which police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse crowds left more than 350 people injured.

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More than 1.5 million people have left Albania since the fall of communism in the 1990s. The population now stands at 2.3 million.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.