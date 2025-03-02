Menu Explore
'Alpha male': Trump's body language in White House showdown with Zelensky, decoded by expert

ByAditi Srivastava
Mar 02, 2025 10:19 AM IST

Despite Trump's claims of control, Zelensky emphasised gratitude for US support, refusing to apologise and suggesting a need for Trump to support Ukraine.

A heated exchange between former President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office has sparked widespread discussion, with body language expert Judi James analysing the intense confrontation.

Trump 'set up' Zelenskyy at the White House to 'appease' Putin? Susan Rice's explosive new claim (AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov)(AP)
Trump 'set up' Zelenskyy at the White House to 'appease' Putin? Susan Rice's explosive new claim (AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov)(AP)

Trump vs. Zelensky: Expert dissects Oval Office clash

Speaking to DailyMail.com, James noted that Trump's body language signaled an attempt to command the situation. She pointed out his frequent use of a raised index finger—an authoritative gesture—though it failed to de-escalate the argument.

According to James, Trump exhibited "aggressive arousal," asserting his dominance as an "alpha male" during the clash. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance played the role of a "wingman," stepping into the verbal fray before Trump ultimately took control.

The expert analyses how Trump's face reportedly turned red as he accused Zelensky of "gambling with World War III," his expression shifting to a "micro-sneer" of anger when he called the Ukrainian leader "disrespectful."

JD Vance as Trump's 'Wingman'

James likened Vance’s role in the exchange to "the grain of sand that irritates the oyster to produce the pearl," explaining that in dominance hierarchies, secondary figures often engage in conflict while the leader remains above it. However, Trump eventually stepped in with a firm “No, no, no!” and raised hands to halt the argument, before escalating it himself.

Zelensky’s defiance and disengagement

Despite Trump's efforts to control the conversation, Zelensky held his ground. He presented images of Ukraine's war-torn regions and defended his gratitude toward the American people. At one point, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, was seen burying her face in her hands as tensions peaked.

James noted that Zelensky displayed "relentless energy" and, after Vance's intervention, showed "total disengagement signals," seemingly uninterested in further debate with the Vice President.

Following the meeting, Trump announced that he had asked Zelensky to leave. In a Truth Social post, he claimed Zelensky was “not ready for peace if America is involved,” accusing him of seeking an advantage in negotiations rather than genuine resolution.

Hours later, Zelensky appeared on Fox News, where he was asked if he owed Trump an apology. He dodged the question twice before firmly refusing, instead reaffirming Ukraine’s gratitude for American support.

"I’m not sure we did something bad," he said, emphasizing his desire for Trump to "be more on our side" in countering Russian aggression

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
