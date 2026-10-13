Amazon Prime refund update: Who gets up to $200 and when will payments arrive?

Amazon Prime customers have started receiving settlement refund payments. The payments are part of a $2.5 billion settlement between Amazon and the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The settlement covers allegations that Amazon signed up millions of customers for Prime memberships without their consent and made it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions.

Amazon Prime customers may qualify for settlement refunds of up to $200. (REUTERS)

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The FTC announced an expansion of the refund programme on September 17, 2026. The agency said Amazon would speed up and expand payments to eligible customers under the settlement reached in September 2025. The revised order allows more customers to qualify for refunds and increases the maximum total payment from $51 to $200.

Amazon Prime settlement: How much has been paid?

Amazon was required to pay up to $1.5 billion in customer refunds. Under the original September 2025 settlement, Amazon was required to provide up to $1.5 billion in refunds to customers affected by the alleged deceptive practices. The company was also required to pay a $1 billion civil penalty, according to the FTC.

Amazon has already paid more than $845 million to customers. As of September 2026, the company had issued more than $845 million in payments to consumers under the settlement, the FTC said.

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A federal court approved changes to the refund programme. In September 2026, a federal court approved a joint request from the FTC and Amazon to speed up and expand future payments. The revised order allows additional customers to receive automatic refunds and raises the maximum total payment to $200.

Who qualifies Amazon Prime refund?

Customers who used fewer than 10 Prime benefits could qualify under the original rules. The earlier order required Amazon to pay refunds of up to $51 to customers who used fewer than 10 Prime benefits during a one-year period. These customers were covered by the original refund programme, according to the settlement details reported by USA Today.

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Customers who used 11 to 20 Prime benefits can now qualify for automatic payments. Under the revised order, millions of additional customers who used between 11 and 20 Prime benefits during a one-year period are eligible for refunds. These customers were not included in the earlier payment phases.

When did payments start?

The expanded refund payments began on October 1, 2026. Amazon started rolling out automatic payments to the newly eligible group on October 1. Eligible customers do not need to apply separately to receive the money.

Eligible customers do not need to file a claim. The FTC said all future payments under the revised order would be distributed automatically. Customers do not need to submit claims, complete additional paperwork or respond to notices to receive their payments.

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How will customers get the money?

Customers can receive their money through PayPal, Venmo or a mailed check. Amazon will distribute the refunds through electronic payments using PayPal or Venmo, or by sending checks through the mail. Customers do not need to fill out forms to receive the payments, according to the FTC.

The maximum total refund has increased to $200. Under the revised order, customers who have already accepted payments under the settlement may qualify for an additional payment of up to $149. This would bring their total payment to as much as $200, according to the revised settlement terms reported by USA Today.

Can customers get money later?

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Customers who have not received money may still qualify for a future payment. The refund programme includes another possible round of automatic payments. If the required payment threshold has not been reached by February 2027, Amazon will make additional payments to eligible customers who previously received refunds.

The final round of extra payments is expected to start by April 2027. If the conditions are met, Amazon will send the payments by that time. Eligible customers will receive the money automatically. They will not need to file a new claim, according to the FTC.

Customers should note that $200 is the maximum total payment, not the amount everyone will receive. The money each customer gets will depend on their eligibility and any payments they have already received under the settlement. The new order allows some eligible customers to get more money. However, it does not mean every Amazon Prime member will receive $200.