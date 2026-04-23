Andrew Hugg update: Will nuclear ‘chief’ face criminal action? War Dept. reportedly confirms leave amid sting video

Andrew Hugg, a nuclear scientist associated with the US Army, has come under fire after an alleged sting video showed him purportedly sharing sensitive information with an unauthorized individual. Now, NewsMax reports that a spokesperson for War Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed Hugg has been placed on leave. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon, Thursday, April 16. (AP)

James O'Keefe, an investigative journalist, published the video on his handles on Tuesday, April 22. The video's authenticity remains unverified, with neither the Trump administration nor the United States Army confirming the incident. However, O'Keefe reports that Andrew Hugg was escorted out of the Pentagon after the video was published and was placed on administrative leave.

However, the claim about Huggs being placed on administrative leave is yet to be confirmed by the Pentagon.

New Update In Andrew Hugg: Criminal Action Coming? In the alleged video, the person being identified as Andrew Hugg is seen divulging a lot of information that is likely sensitive for the US Army. As O'Keefe wrote in the caption of the video, it includes claims like a US Army chemist being exposed to a chemical nerve agent, confirming that the US strikes in Iran killed children, and also about the US potentially planning to assassinate Mojtaba Khamenei.

Also read: Andrew Hugg: 5 things on US nuclear ‘chief’ allegedly escorted out of Pentagon after sharing sensitive information

Newsmax on Monday reported that when they tried to reach out to a spokesperson of Hegseth about the issue, they were pointed to a statement the Army released on April 22 saying that a nuclear scientist has been suspended pending further investigation.

Note: Ht.com could not locate the said statement on the website of the US Army.

Sharing the Newsmax video, another far-right content creator, Eric Daugherty, wrote that the suspended US Army official could face criminal action for the information leak. However, as of now, the US Army has not announced any criminal actions against Hugg.

Here's the NewsMax clip Eric Daugherty shared: