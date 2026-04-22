Andrew Hugg: 5 things on US nuclear ‘chief’ allegedly escorted out of Pentagon after sharing sensitive information

Andrew Hugg, a US nuclear scientist was allegedly escorted out of the Pentagon after a video showed him allegedly sharing sensitive information with a stranger. The video was posted by James O'Keefe, who wrote “Top U.S. Nuclear Chief Caught LEAKING Sensitive National Security Information to Stranger, Reveals Army Chemist Was Exposed to U.S. Chemical Nerve Agent, Confirms U.S. Strike Killed Children in Iran, Discloses U.S. Plans to ‘Kill Iran’s New Supreme Leader’.” View of the Pentagon. Andrew Hugg was reportedly escorted out of the Pentagon. (X/@MarioNawfal) Also Read | Mojtaba Khamenei warns US and Israel as Trump extends Iran ceasefire deadline; ‘New, bitter defeats…’ He added “Andrew Hugg, a U.S. Chief of Chemical Nuclear Surety, was caught on hidden camera casually revealing sensitive information to a stranger in a public restaurant. Andrew Hugg, Chief of Chemical Nuclear Surety, in charge of nuclear and chemical safety was caught on hidden camera releasing information regarding the U.S. Nuclear Information. He claims the U.S. still possesses nerve agents and says a U.S. Army chemist recently died from exposure.”

The report added that Hugg was placed on administrative leave pending investigation. HT.com could not independently verify this report. Meanwhile, here is all you need to know about Andrew Hugg. Andrew Hugg: 5 things to know Hugg is reportedly a U.S. Chief of Chemical Nuclear Surety, as per James O'Keefe. Hugg is also reportedly in charge of nuclear and chemical safety. A LinkedIn profile seemingly belonging to Hugg appears to have been deleted. It noted that he worked with the US Department of the Army. Hugg's LinkedIn profile might have been taken down, but a preview on Google suggests that he had ‘Diverse skills and interests’. Hugg's prominent areas of expertise are nuclear operations, as per the now taken-down LinkedIn profile.

Andrew Hugg LinkedIn preview. (Google)