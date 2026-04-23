Laura Loomer loses Bill Maher defamation case: What is the Donald Trump remark that led to row? Watch video

“It's not nobody,” Maher commented. “He's been a dog for too long and it's not Melania,” the host could be heard saying in the clip against the background of audience laughter. “I think we have our answer, I think it might be Laura Loomer,” Maher had further said.

After the judgement, Maher's old remark resurfaced online. He had passed the comment about Loomer and Trump back on September 13, 2024. Here's what Bill Maher had said about Laura Loomer.

A federal judge ruled that the Real Time host's joke constituted protected speech and not defamation, thus throwing out Loomer 's case. Loomer had alleged that Maher's joke lowered her standing within Trump's orbit and even cost her a job opportunity. Meanwhile, US District Judge James Moody Jr. ruled any “reasonable” viewer “would have understood” that Maher was making a joke, and not a statement of fact.

Maher went on to pass other remarks about Loomer. commenting on her ‘closeness’ to Trump. “She's 31, looks like his type,” Maher had continued.

Laura Loomer's statement on Bill Maher case judgement Loomer, meanwhile, issued a statement on X after she'd lost the case.

“The ruling today by Judge Moody in favor of Bill Maher following his initial dismissal of Bill Maher’s motion to dismiss my defamation lawsuit is both factually and legally wrong. Maher and HBO defamed me per se by publishing that I “f*cked the president” for simply traveling on an airplane to a Presidential debate and expressing my adoration for President Trump and his MAGA Agenda,” she wrote.

Loomer added “The same judge previously denied Maher and HBO's motion to dismiss on this basis. The judge's new premise, which is outrageous, taken from media articles, is that I said I loved the president because he’s a great president, I hugged him and traveled on President Trump’s plane with him and his staff to the Presidential debate in 2024 in a professional capacity and as a journalist. For these reasons, the judge says Maher could make an alleged “joke” that I had f*cked Trump. This was no joke and even if it was, it was legally actionable and has led to continued defamation, threats and misogynistic and unwanted sexual comments to be made towards me. It is also very disrespectful and defamatory of President Trump and @FLOTUS, both of whom I respect greatly.”

“It is beyond the pale for any judge to say that a woman can be accused of having sex with a man and have it be brushed off as “a joke” just because she proclaimed a platonic love for their politics and leadership style. The ruling is totally dishonest and misogynistic. I am a professional woman who simply traveled as a guest to the Presidential debate, and everyone knows Bill Maher was a strong supporter of Kamala Harris and rabidly anti-Trump at the time he made these defamatory comments about me. This wasn’t a joke. He was trying to further the election of Kamala Harris and smear my reputation when I have always been highly professional in my support of President Trump,” Loomer also said.

“This judgement should be reversed on appeal either at the Eleventh Circuit and at the Supreme Court if necessary. It’s truly an attack on women and the truth,” she concluded.