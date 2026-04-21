Laura Loomer called out for ‘God hates you’ post about Candace Owens: ‘There is no excuse for this’

“God hates you @RealCandaceO,” Loomer wrote. “It’s why he gave Charlie to Erika and why you didn’t even get to say goodbye to him. God hates you. Look in the mirror and internalize how much God hates you. We all hate you. Humanity hates you. And you are irredeemable.”

Laura Loomer is under fire after writing an X post about Candace Owens that Netizens termed as “vile” and "evil." This comes after repeated social media feuds between the two women.

‘There is no excuse for this’ Netizens quickly slammed Loomer for the post, one user writing, “I don’t like Candace or the position she’s taken…But this right here is evil. This right here is how demons speak. There is no excuse for this.”

Read More | Laura Loomer wishes Erika Kirk a ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ while taking a dig at Candace Owens, ‘Jealous women online…’

“God doesn't hate anybody. Not even you, in all your vileness. You think you're hurting Candace with your hateful words, but it's all rebounding to you. People see how pathetic you truly are,” another user said.

“You are a very deranged soul and you desperately need Jesus to heal you,” one user commented on Loomer’s post, while another said, “Laura Loomer - you are seriously damaged in the head.” “What demon is speaking through you when you wrote this post?” one user asked.

“This is who’s in Trump’s ear. A literal demon. You are a sick, demented person. May God have mercy on your soul,” said a user, while another said, “I love when I see posts like this, let’s me know I’m on the right side of this. I’d be careful speaking for God, He is the ONLY judge.” “What the hell kind of person talks like this? It's hard to consider your position as the moral high ground when you get so unhinged you would say something so foul to another human. Doesn't matter who it is,” one commented.

Read More | Erika Kirk removed ‘Charlie Kirk Show’ episodes from Spotify, YouTube? Candace Owens' fresh allegations

Candace has faced widespread criticism for her conspiracy theories, and for attacking Erika and Turning Point USA in the aftermath of Charlie’s death. In recent days, she accused Erika of removing all episodes of the Charlie Kirk Show from Spotify, Apple, and YouTube shortly after taking over as CEO of Turning Point USA after Charlie’s murder. She also claimed that Charlie removed his wedding ring the night before he was assassinated by Tyler Robinson in Utah.

Recently, Candace even accused Erika of lying about getting security concerns, claiming that Charlie’s widow actually skipped a recent Turning Point USA event near the University of Georgia because of “bad ticket sales.”