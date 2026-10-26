Anthropic IPO filing: Claude maker targets Nasdaq listing under ticker ANT amid AI market jitters

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, has officially moved closer to launching its initial public offering (IPO). The listing could become a major event in the AI industry, as the five-year-old company has played an important role in the growth of generative AI.

Anthropic plans to list on Nasdaq under ticker ANT amid concerns over AI market spending. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Anthropic said it plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “ANT.”

Anthropic IPO filing in June

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Anthropic had submitted its IPO filing to the SEC confidentially in June 2026. This allowed the regulator to review the company's financial information before the details were made public and shared with potential investors, according to CNBC.

The company's expansion has accelerated in 2026, mainly because of the growing popularity of Claude Code, an AI tool that helps users write and work with computer code. The company has also developed powerful AI models, including Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: EQT to acquire Range Resources in $50 billion deal to create largest US natural gas producer Anthropic AI safety disputes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: EQT to acquire Range Resources in $50 billion deal to create largest US natural gas producer Anthropic AI safety disputes {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Anthropic has faced strong criticism over its positions on AI safety, regulation and national security. These issues have led to two major disputes with the US government in recent months, adding to the challenges the company faces as it prepares to go public.

SpaceX IPO and AI stock jitters

If the offering goes ahead as planned, Anthropic could enter the stock market just a few months after Elon Musk's SpaceX made its Nasdaq debut. SpaceX raised $85.7 billion in what CNBC described as the biggest IPO on record.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

So-called neocloud companies, including CoreWeave and Nebius, have been hit by the recent market downturn. Their shares lost more than 30% of their value in October, reflecting growing concerns about the risks facing businesses that provide computing power and infrastructure for AI, as noted by CNBC.

Anthropic IPO faces market uncertainty

Although Anthropic has filed its IPO paperwork and disclosed its planned Nasdaq ticker, the offering could still face delays or other setbacks. CNBC noted that the listing could be derailed, particularly as market conditions remain uncertain.