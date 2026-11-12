Apple responds as employee, Eric Chen Su, is charged with killing 2-year-old after driving at nearly 100mph near headquarters

Apple employee Eric Chen Su has been charged with killing Riley Howard, 2, in a car crash. The 38-year-old reportedly crashed into a sedan where Howard was with her babysitter, in front of the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Eric Chen Su was allegedly doing 90mph in a 30mph zone when he hit the car where the toddler was with her babysitter. Image for representational purposes. (Pexels)

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Eric was reportedly driving at nearly 100mph when he crashed into the vehicle, leaving the babysitter seriously injured as well. He was charged on November 10, as per PEOPLE magazine. Eric faces aggravated assault/homicide circumstance and assault with a deadly weapon charges, over the crash, the report noted.

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The Apple employee had initially been arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, after he left the hospital with minor injuries. The report noted that the babysitter was rushed to the hospital as well, with head and spinal injuries.

What to know about Eric Chen Su's accident

Eric was allegedly driving his Toyota Camry northbound on Tantau Avenue in Cupertino, on Friday, November 6, at 12:01pm. He was reportedly driving at a “reckless, excessive speed that a reasonable person would know is careless, reckless, and without due regard for the safety of others,” as per authorities.

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Eric is believed to have been driving at more than 90mph in a 30mph zone, when he struck the back of a Chevrolet sedan which was stopped at a red light at the intersection of North Tantau and Pruneridge avenues, according to prosecutors.

He reportedly did not apply the brakes before the crash and the speedometer was stuck at 100mph afterwards. Eric worked at the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, and from the time of the collision to when he was booked, he “displayed bizarre, erratic behavior.”

Apple responds after accident

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In a statement to PEOPLE, Apple said, “Our hearts are broken by the tragic accident that happened outside of Apple Park Visitor Center. Our thoughts are with all of those grieving, and we are grateful for the care and support of the first responders.” It remains unclear if he's retained an attorney at the time of writing.

Macrumors, who also obtained the statement from Apple, noted that the company had not responded when asked if Eric had been terminated or placed on leave. Eric is slated to appear court for a plea hearing on November 30.

Meanwhile, a SupportNow fundraiser has been started for Riley’s mother, Alaina Brenner Howard in the aftermath of the fatal crash.