Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor party has suffered a catastrophic defeat in Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria, results showed Sunday, with conservatives coasting into power for the first time in 12 years.

Australia's ruling Labor suffers crushing defeat in key state more less

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With over half of the votes counted, the centre-right Liberal-National coalition has won a majority of seats in the state's lower house.

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Projections by local media suggest Labor could become even the third-largest party in the state's lower house, behind the left-wing Greens.

Thirty-six-year-old leader Jess Wilson will now become the next premier of Victoria.

She is the first Liberal woman to become the state's premier, dubbed "Australia's toughest job" by business daily the Australian Financial Review.

Wilson has pledged Aus$20 billion in measures aimed at reducing Victoria's debt the highest in the country including a controversial plan to privatise the sewerage system.

"We are just so incredibly humbled," Wilson said on Sunday.

"This is just an enormous privilege and we're going to get a coffee and then that's when the work starts.

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{{^usCountry}} "I'm just absolutely honoured to be given the trust of Victorians." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I'm just absolutely honoured to be given the trust of Victorians." {{/usCountry}}

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Incumbent Labor Premier Ben Carroll who lost his seat in the rout called Wilson to concede defeat a few hours after polls closed.

Labor's defeat in Victoria, seen as a bellwether state, piles further pressure on Albanese, who is halfway through his second term.

Liberal senator James Paterson told national broadcaster ABC the vote represented a "stunning and catastrophic rejection" of Labor's over a decade in power in the state.

Albanese's approval ratings have tumbled to record lows on widespread discontent with the rising cost of living.

Australia's central bank was forced to raise interest rates again this month to an 18-year high, citing the prolonged war in the Middle East and persistent inflationary pressures.

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- 'The people did it'-

The result also represents a breakthrough for the far-right One Nation, which looks poised to pick up seats in the state for the first time.

At a rally on Saturday night, leader Pauline Hanson took credit for Labor's defeat.

"You did it, the people did it," she told supporters.

The party could be set to play a kingmaker role in Victoria's upper house.

One Nation for years a fringe outfit has rocketed to become one of Australia's most popular political parties on the back of widespread discontent with the status quo.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.